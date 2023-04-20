Mock Draft 13:0: No Clear Favorite for Ravens Just One Week Before Draft

"The Ravens gave Odell Beckham a lot of money, but that doesn't take wide receiver off the table at 22. Baltimore has a high grade on Flowers and shouldn't have trouble finding a use for his versatile receiving skill set alongside Beckham, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor."

"From talking to multiple high-ranking NFL personnel executives, Zay Flowers should go off the board anywhere from 11-25 in Round 1. He's clearly one of the top players at his position, but he won't be highly coveted by every team due to his size and some teams do question whether he can play on the outside at the next level."