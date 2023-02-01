Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: A Variety of Cornerbacks Could Fit Ravens

"With Marcus Peters set to become a free agent, cornerback could be an area of need for Baltimore. Thankfully for them, it seems like they're in a sweet spot to get in on a strong first-round cornerback class. Banks might not bring ideal ball production, with just two interceptions in four seasons, but he knows how to cover. He earned an 81.4 coverage grade this past season with just 258 passing yards allowed on 360 coverage snaps."