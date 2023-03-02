Late for Work 3/2: Mock Draft Has Ravens Landing Top QB Prospect After Blockbuster Trade

"Obviously, Baltimore has to figure out the Lamar Jackson situation, first and foremost," Schein wrote. "My opinion on that matter remains the same: The Ravens should do everything they can to reach a long-term deal with the former MVP. He's a franchise-changing talent. You PAY for those guys — guys like Ramsey. It's easy to envision the edgy corner in purple and black. It just feels right."

Key Combine Questions for Prospects Linked to Ravens

With workouts at the Combine beginning today, The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer looked at a key question for eight prospects linked to the Ravens in the first round. Here are some excerpts on four of them:

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Combine question: "How big is he? The last time DeCosta used a first-round pick on an undersized receiver, he ended up with Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, who dealt with nagging injuries over his three years in Baltimore and rarely flashed the game-changing speed he showed at Oklahoma. If the dynamic Flowers measures in at 180-plus pounds and 5 feet, 10 inches or taller, he could be a first-round lock."

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Combine question: "How's his hamstring? After injuries decimated the Ravens' receiving corps last year, availability will have to be a priority in their evaluations of this year's draft class. The 6-foot-1-inch Smith-Njigba missed most of last year with a nagging hamstring injury, although he never needed surgery. If the Ravens feel good about his prognosis, it would be hard to ignore his production."

WR Jordan Addison, USC

Combine question: "How worrisome are his hands? Addison, a Frederick native, dropped 10 passes as a true freshman at Pittsburgh (14.3% drop rate), according to Pro Football Focus. He dropped another 11 during his breakout sophomore year (9.9% rate), when he finished with 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. But Addison seemed to leave the inconsistency behind after transferring to USC, where he had just two drops (3.3% rate)."

CB Brian Branch, Alabama

Combine question: "Where does he fit in the NFL? The 6-foot Branch spent most of his career in the slot, rarely lining up as an outside cornerback or deep safety for the Crimson Tide. He also graded out as a strong tackler last season, finishing with 14 tackles for loss and PFF's highest tackling grade in the country. But his smaller frame — Alabama listed Branch's playing weight at 193 pounds — could scare away some teams whose defensive schemes lean on bigger nickelbacks, especially against the run."

