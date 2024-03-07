Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Post-Combine Picks

The Combine is over and it predictably led to some shuffling of pundits' boards.

Here's who the draftniks now see the Ravens selecting with pick No. 30 (or beyond):

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (Pick No. 33 after trade back)

"The Ravens moved back three spots and still got the player they would have targeted at 30. With his youth, size and versatility, Suamataia checks several boxes that general manager Eric DeCosta values in early picks. The BYU product offers experience and upside at both left and right tackle."

"Ronnie Stanley turns 30 in a couple of weeks, and Morgan Moses is 33. It's time for Baltimore to bolster the trenches. Suamataia is long, extremely athletic, and versatile, capable of playing on either side of the line. The former BYU standout is smooth in his pass set, uses his hands well, and is just 21 years old."

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

"A right tackle who already knows OC Todd Monken's playbook. Mims' 87-inch wingspan and 6-8, 340-pound frame help him block out the sun."

"Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He's the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love."

EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

2023 stats: 12 games, 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks

"Not sure anyone took better advantage of his final season in college than this versatile defensive lineman, who can provide pressure off the edge or from the interior. The Ravens might also want to help reigning MVP Lamar Jackson with another WR."

DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan

2023 stats: 15 games, 37 tackles, 2.5 sacks

"Freak athlete, and defensive line is a position of need for the Ravens with their impending free agents."

OT Graham Barton, Duke

"Graham Barton played left tackle his final three seasons at Duke, and he was the anchor of that unit, but his NFL future will be inside, either at guard or center. And with both of Baltimore's guards set to hit free agency, Barton makes sense here."

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

"The Ravens need to think about replacing fading Ronnie Stanley soon, as his contract has a near-future out. Morgan continued to impress with his athleticism during workouts, showing he can maximize impact for his size."

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

2023 stats: 13 games, 68 catches, 1,177 yards, 17 touchdowns

"Even after drafting Zay Flowers in the first round last April, I believe the Ravens could select another receiver on Day 1 in 2024. Thomas is at his best on vertical routes, as he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and saw 10 of his FBS-leading 17 touchdowns receptions come on go patterns last season. So at 6-3 and 209 pounds, Thomas could give Lamar Jackson a downfield target to stretch the defense. Baltimore still lacks a dependable second option at WR, but a group that includes Flowers, Thomas and tight end Mark Andrews could be potent."

CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan