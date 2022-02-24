Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Daniel Jeremiah Picks Cornerback for Ravens

Feb 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

2021 stats: 3 games, 8 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble

"The Ravens need to address the offensive line, but they usually stick to a best-player-available philosophy. Stingley is coming off a foot injury, but he's immensely talented and plays a premier position."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 6 passes defensed

"McDuffie can do many things in a defense, and the Ravens will deploy him all over the secondary."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

2021 stats: 13 games, 39 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks

"Wyatt is rising in the eyes of many, and his body of work this past season justifies the hype. He has great size and pass rushing potential. In an effort to get younger while also conserving salary cap space, Baltimore hones in on the Georgia defensive lineman to upgrade its run defense."

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

"The Ravens like to stick to the "best player available" mantra, which could lead to a heated discussion in the draft day war room. Would a stud defender like linebacker Nakobe Dean, cornerback Trent McDuffie or defensive lineman Travon Walker be the best option? What about a potential game-breaking receiver like Jameson Williams to pair with Rashod Bateman, Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews? Is all-world center Tyler Linderbaum really worth a top-15 pick? In the end, solidifying the offensive line trumps everything after a season in which the Ravens allowed 57 sacks, second-most in the NFL. The 6-5, 310-pound Cross allowed just 16 pressures on 719 pass-blocking snaps in 2021, according to PFF. He'd be a solid bookend to Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley and provide valuable insurance if Stanley can't stay healthy."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus

CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cincinnati

2021 stats: 13 games, 40 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 interceptions

"A physical, uber-talented cover corner, Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner had one of the most impressive seasons we've ever seen for a college cornerback. He played 448 coverage snaps and allowed receptions on just 17-of-36 targets for 117 yards and zero touchdowns."

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

"Penning's nasty demeanor could make him a perfect Ravens tackle, and he should put on a show at the combine for his size."

Andrew Erickson, Fantasy Pros

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

2021 stats: 13 games, 35 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss

"It makes too much sense for Baltimore to select Michigan edge David Ojabo with their new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald also from Michigan. He coached as their DC during Ojabo's breakout season in which the Wolverine defender tallied 11 sacks."

