Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: First Mock Drafts Are Out

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

"Injuries decimated the Baltimore roster in 2021, but center Bradley Bozeman had a solid season. The problem? He's now a free agent and could get more money on the open market. The Ravens could turn to the draft for his replacement, and if Linderbaum is on the board at No. 14, they would upgrade. Linderbaum is pro-ready right now -- he already has great technique and is already a great run and pass blocker. This one makes a ton of sense. Barring significant injuries again, Baltimore is well-positioned for another playoff run in 2022. It needs to keep Lamar Jackson clean in the pocket, and Linderbaum will certainly help there."