Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: Pundits See Receivers, Corners, and Quarterbacks on Ravens' Radar

"Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And while the Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways, it's fair to assume that the team will still revolve around Lamar Jackson and the run game. JK Dobbins showed flashes after returning from ACL surgery but there isn't a lot of depth behind him. A backfield of Jackson, Dobbins and Robinson is a problem for the rest of the AFC, even if Baltimore has more pressing needs here."