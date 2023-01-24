Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: Pundits See Receivers, Corners, and Quarterbacks on Ravens' Radar

Jan 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Mock Draft Header-2

With the regular season complete, mock drafts have begun circulating in earnest. Here's an early look at what pundits expect from the Ravens with the 22nd overall pick.

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Anthony-Richardson
Logan Bowles/AP Photos

2022 stats: 12 games, 176 for 327, 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, 9 interceptions; 103 carries, 654 yards, 9 rushing touchdowns

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

"I'm throwing a dart with this selection. The Ravens have yet to ink Lamar Jackson to an extension, and Richardson would be a high-upside, developmental project for the organization. Baltimore's brass was steadfast this week in its desire to build around Jackson for the future. But if contract talks don't progress in a positive direction in the coming months, they could apply the franchise tag on the former MVP, buying time for Richardson to eventually be ready to play."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

"Head coach John Harbaugh said last week that the Ravens are committed to keeping Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. But if the two sides can't reach a long-term deal and the Ravens decide to start preparing for an alternate future at the position, the Florida standout could be an option despite his shortcomings as a passer."

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Kayshon-Boutte
Brynn Anderson/AP Photos

2022 stats: 11 games, 48 catches, 538 yards, 2 touchdowns

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

"The Ravens need to get some potential big impact to help a healthy Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews to get more out of their passing game minus Greg Roman, whether it's with Lamar Jackson or another QB. Boutte would be a versatile option as the latest standout Tiger, with a good blend of perimeter field-stretching and inside route toughness."

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Kelee-Ringo
Brett Davis/AP Photos

2022 stats: 15 games, 42 tackles, 7 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"This pick is reminiscent of when the Ravens drafted Marlon Humphrey in the mid-first round in 2017. Like Humphrey, Kelee Ringo has above-average size, speed and the compete skills to immediately match up with NFL receivers. But his route anticipation and awareness are still immature, which is why not all NFL teams view him as a first-round lock."

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Joey-Porter-Jr
Barry Reeger/AP Photos

2022 stats: 10 games, 27 tackles, 11 passes defended, 0 interceptions, 0 forced fumbles

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

"Porter is the man-to-man type the Ravens will love as they attempt to add youth to the secondary."

WR Jordan Addison, USC

Jordan-Addison
Mark J. Terrill/AP Photos

2022 stats: 11 games, 59 catches, 875 yards, 8 touchdowns

Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports

"Lamar Jackson's future is up in the air and should get resolved soon enough. Either way, the QB is going to need a reliable target that can be a constant threat to defenses and the Biletnikoff Award winner who just played with a Heisman winner seems like a perfect addition."

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Jaxon-Smith-Njigba
Jay LaPrete/AP Photos

2022 stats: 3 games, 5 catches, 43 yards, 0 touchdowns

Damian Parson, The Draft Network

"A new offensive identity will be seen in 2023 for the Ravens, I believe a deal with Lamar Jackson will be done this offseason, too. That said, improving the wide receivers around him is a high priority. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a route-running savant. He would give Jackson a true separator that he has never had. A trio of Smith-Njigba, Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews would give Jackson the best weapons of his career."

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Bijan-Robinson
Reed Hoffmann

2022 stats: 12 games, 258 carries, 1,580 yards, 18 touchdowns; 19 catches, 314 yards, 2 touchdown receptions

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

"Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And while the Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways, it's fair to assume that the team will still revolve around Lamar Jackson and the run game. JK Dobbins showed flashes after returning from ACL surgery but there isn't a lot of depth behind him. A backfield of Jackson, Dobbins and Robinson is a problem for the rest of the AFC, even if Baltimore has more pressing needs here."

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 Ravens Picks

An edge rusher from San Diego State and a defensive lineman from Connecticut are among the choices pundits predict for the Ravens with picks No. 45 and No. 76.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Draft Day Final Round 1 Picks

The final mock drafts are in, and Jordan Davis and Trevor Penning are the favorites to be Baltimore's choice at No. 14.

news

Our Seven-Round Ravens Mock Draft

Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing make their final picks for the Ravens' 2022 draft class, without factoring in any trades.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 12.0: Pundits Zeroing in on Five Targets for Ravens

There seems to be some consensus building among pundits, and it skews towards the Ravens going defense with pick No. 14.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Defense Dominates Picks for Ravens

Less than two weeks before the draft, most pundits expect Baltimore to take a defensive player with pick No. 14.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: No Consensus on Who Ravens Will Draft

In his first 2022 mock draft, Peter Schrager of NFL Network views physical offensive tackle Trevor Penning as the right fit for Baltimore.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Picks Trent McDuffie for Ravens

The Ravens are looking for cornerback depth, and NFL Network's Bucky Brooks sees a top prospect falling to Baltimore.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Post Free-Agency Picks for Ravens

After blockbuster trades and major moves in free agency, see who analysts have the Ravens selecting at No. 14 in their latest mock drafts.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Post-Combine Picks

Here's who the analysts have the Ravens selecting at No. 14 after the Combine shook up the prospect rankings.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Daniel Jeremiah Picks Cornerback for Ravens

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, a former Ravens scout, sees LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. as Baltimore's choice with the 14th pick.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Georgia Defensive Lineman Becomes Popular Pick

Most pundits expect the Ravens to target the offensive line or defensive line with their first-round pick.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising