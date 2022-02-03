Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Cornerbacks Become Popular Choice 

Feb 03, 2022 at 11:20 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

020322-Mock-Draft-Roundup

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

AP21365786636451
Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cincinnati

2021 stats: 13 games, 40 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 3.0 sacks

"Gardner is the perfect press man corner to play in the Ravens defense."

Zack Patraw, SI.com

AP21249859977533
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

2021 stats: 3 games (season-ending foot injury), 8 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble

"Top tier athletic cornerback with good length. Stingley Jr. burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman and quickly became the best cornerback in all of college football. Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

AP21269682289247
Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

2021 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions

"The Ravens' secondary was decimated by injuries this season; Jimmy Smith is in the final year of his deal and Marcus Peters and Tavon Young are set to hit free agency after next season. Booth has all the athleticism and tools to be special, and he balled out for Clemson this season."

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

AP21347153540732
Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

"Baltimore was battered by injuries in 2021. The Ravens secondary was decimated and they lost their entire running back stable at one point or other, but the offensive line could use some contingencies even if Ronnie Stanley returns to play at 100 percent.

"Ekwonu is flying up some draft boards with 85.0-plus PFF run-blocking grades in each of his college seasons and above 90 in his last two. In Baltimore's offense, he is a dream fit."

Dave Zangaro, NBC Sports

AP21347161395900
John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 5 tackles for loss

"This just feels like such a Ravens pick to me. Davis is a 6-6, 340-pound monster. The Ravens can give new DC Mike Macdonald a blue chipper in the middle of his defense. Davis might get overlooked as a run-stuffing nose tackle but he shouldn't. He's a monster."

Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire

AP21284485072080
MATTHEW PUTNEY/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

"This offense doesn't fire on all cylinders without a dominant offensive line, and upgrades are necessary this offseason, both at tackle and along the interior. In this scenario, the best value comes inside, where the Ravens land the rare center prospect worthy of a top-15 selection."

