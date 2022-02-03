Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Cornerbacks Become Popular Choice 

CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cincinnati
2021 stats: 13 games, 40 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 3.0 sacks
"Gardner is the perfect press man corner to play in the Ravens defense."
CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
2021 stats: 3 games (season-ending foot injury), 8 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
"Top tier athletic cornerback with good length. Stingley Jr. burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman and quickly became the best cornerback in all of college football. Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases."
CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
2021 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions
"The Ravens' secondary was decimated by injuries this season; Jimmy Smith is in the final year of his deal and Marcus Peters and Tavon Young are set to hit free agency after next season. Booth has all the athleticism and tools to be special, and he balled out for Clemson this season."
OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
"Baltimore was battered by injuries in 2021. The Ravens secondary was decimated and they lost their entire running back stable at one point or other, but the offensive line could use some contingencies even if Ronnie Stanley returns to play at 100 percent.
"Ekwonu is flying up some draft boards with 85.0-plus PFF run-blocking grades in each of his college seasons and above 90 in his last two. In Baltimore's offense, he is a dream fit."
DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 5 tackles for loss
"This just feels like such a Ravens pick to me. Davis is a 6-6, 340-pound monster. The Ravens can give new DC Mike Macdonald a blue chipper in the middle of his defense. Davis might get overlooked as a run-stuffing nose tackle but he shouldn't. He's a monster."
C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
"This offense doesn't fire on all cylinders without a dominant offensive line, and upgrades are necessary this offseason, both at tackle and along the interior. In this scenario, the best value comes inside, where the Ravens land the rare center prospect worthy of a top-15 selection."