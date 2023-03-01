Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Pre-Combine Picks

"No matter who's playing quarterback for the Ravens next season -- I still think Lamar Jackson will return, even if it's on the franchise tag -- he needs playmakers to catch his passes. As I mentioned in January, the organization didn't get enough out of its receivers in 2022, ranking last in receiving yards by wideouts (1,517). Rashod Bateman hasn't been on the field enough after he was picked in Round 1 in 2021. Can general manager Eric DeCosta find a great pass-catcher here? I think so. Flowers is one of my favorite prospects in this entire class. He had 200 catches in four seasons at BC, including 12 touchdowns last season. He can line up in the slot and make things easier on quarterbacks."