Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: More Offensive Linemen Enter Mix

EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

"I really want to get the Ravens another edge rusher in their front seven. Kyle Van Noy had nine sacks last season and Jadeveon Clowney had 9.5, but both are still on the free agent market. (Clowney has signed with the Carolina Panthers). The depth isn't strong here. Verse had a great combine (4.58-second run in the 40 at 254 pounds and a standout showing in drills) and 18 sacks in two years with the Seminoles. His style of play would fit well with the Ravens."