Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: More Offensive Linemen Enter Mix

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
"Morgan Moses was traded to New York. While Patrick Mekari has the capability of fulfilling that assignment, his value is as a utility lineman that can play a variety of positions in a pinch. The addition of Kingsley Suamataia, who played both left and right tackle for BYU, allows them that flexibility."
OT J.C. Latham, Alabama
"The Ravens may go receiver or corner here instead, but they have a need at tackle, and Latham is excellent value for them this late in the first. Plus, it's not like the Ravens don't have a long history of drafting Alabama players."
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
"Ravens GM Eric DeCosta needs to address the edges, with Morgan Moses traded away and Ronnie Stanley struggling to stay healthy. Guyton is an intriguing option as a potential Day 1 starter at right tackle, and he has enough athleticism to eventually move to the left side."
"The Ravens have always loved to build in the trenches and do so with this pick, adding a highly athletic and high-upside tackle in Guyton. The former Sooners standout can start his career on the right side and brings potential to slide into the left tackle spot if or when Ronnie Stanley leaves or retires."
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
"The offseason defections were to be expected, but Baltimore was still left with a number of holes and limited resources for patching them. If the Ravens were able to secure the massive Mims (6-8, 340 pounds), it would have an answer at right tackle after the trade of Morgan Moses − and potentially a contingency plan at left tackle if Ronnie Stanley can't shake his injury woes."
"Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He's the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love."
CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, no interceptions, 4 passes defended
"The Ravens did a magnificent job of mixing and matching in the secondary during the 2023 season. Rakestraw's build is slight, but he makes plenty of plays on the ball and is extremely aggressive against the run. In short, he plays like a Raven!"
"The Ravens need to inject some youth into their corner spot. They also lost Ronald Darby to the Jaguars in free agency. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. didn't test great, but he plays faster than his times."
EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
2023 stats: 13 games, 41 tackles, 9 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss
"I really want to get the Ravens another edge rusher in their front seven. Kyle Van Noy had nine sacks last season and Jadeveon Clowney had 9.5, but both are still on the free agent market. (Clowney has signed with the Carolina Panthers). The depth isn't strong here. Verse had a great combine (4.58-second run in the 40 at 254 pounds and a standout showing in drills) and 18 sacks in two years with the Seminoles. His style of play would fit well with the Ravens."
EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
2023 stats: 12 games, 43 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss
"The Baltimore Ravens could go in several directions, but they take one of the best overall football players in the class. Darius Robinson is a bit of a tweener in a good way. He can play as a base defensive end, but his best football comes from rushing inside. He can play in a 4-3 or 3-4, which is critical in Baltimore. Robinson would help the Ravens beef up their trenches heading into the 2024 season."
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
2023 stats: 9 games, 30 catches, 478 yards, 2 touchdowns
"With Zay Flowers looking like a true WR1 in his rookie season (77 catches, 858 yards, 5 TDs), the Ravens have to feel good about their developing passing game. But let's keep building, especially since Rashod Bateman hasn't emerged and Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent. McConkey is a precise route runner with 4.39 speed and the stop-start quickness to dominate on underneath routes. Coming off an ankle injury in 2023, McConkey had a really strong Senior Bowl week and dominated his combine workout; he's a Round 1 target on my board."