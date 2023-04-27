Presented by

Mock Draft Roundup: Final Picks Are In

Apr 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Mock-Draft-Header14.0

The final mock drafts are in for the 2023 NFL Draft, and it's still all over the place for the Ravens at No. 22.

Cornerback and wide receiver are still the most popular two position choices, but EDGE rusher has shot up the charts in recent days.

Here are the final predictions:

CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

042723-Banks
Julio Cortez/AP Photos

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

"Baltimore doesn't have to travel far to find its next cornerback. The Ravens have always valued the position. Banks' speed and toughness is a good match for them."

Jamison Hensley, ESPN

"The Ravens fill their biggest void by taking one of the more well-rounded cornerbacks in this draft. Banks is fast (4.35 in 40), experienced and tough as a tackler. Baltimore needs an immediate starter at cornerback because Marcus Peters remains a free agent. This is a rare in-state selection for the Ravens, who haven't drafted anyone from Maryland since wide receiver Torrey Smith in 2011."

Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Banner

"The predraft buzz around Banks is building. If he's the third cornerback taken in the draft, he might not even be available at No. 22. But in this scenario, Banks makes perfect sense. He's a first-round pick, giving the Ravens control over his contract for up to five years. He's an elite athlete with a 'bully' mindset, which fits the defense's ethos. And he could step in and start at a position of need, rounding out a secondary with impressive pedigree at nearly every position."

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

"The clarion call to draft another receiver high remains loud, but here the Ravens address a different priority. Pairing the athletic Banks with Marlon Humphrey could really pay off down the line. Banks' injury history is a bit worrisome, but he has the talent to become a starter-grade corner in the NFL."

Nate Davis, USA Today

"With Marcus Peters unsigned, why not target a guy in your own backyard? Measuring 6 feet, 197 pounds, Banks shone at the combine with a 4.35 40 time, 42-inch vertical and a broad jump measuring 11 feet, 4 inches. However, despite the athleticism, Banks is not the ballhawk Peters is, picking off just two passes in four seasons for the Terps."

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

042723-JPJ
Barry Reeger/AP Photos

Todd McShay, ESPN

"The Odell Beckham Jr. signing lightens the need for a receiver a little bit, but I could also see USC's Jordan Addison here. Still, opponents completed 66.4% of passes against the Ravens last season, and there is currently a hole at cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey. Porter is physical in coverage, and he forced incompletions on 37.9% of passes thrown his way last season, best in the nation."

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

042723-Forbes
Rick Scuteri/AP Photos

Peter King, NBC Sports

"I've thought receiver for the last month, even after Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Ravens. But Forbes is the imperfect candidate in a wholly imperfect draft, and I think he's going in the first round. There is so much to like with the 6-0 ¾, 168-pound corner, the most productive defensive back in this draft. The only thing not to like is his rail-thin physique. But how about missing one of 37 college games with injury, returning six interceptions for touchdowns (an NCAA record), and having 30 interceptions in his past six seasons (16 in high school, 14 in college)? You want this man on your team. The Ravens would figure out how to maximize his instinctive play."

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun (after trade down to No. 25)

"Moving down creates an intriguing scenario for the Ravens. Do they fill their biggest hole at cornerback, add a wide receiver or just take the best player on their board? A defensive lineman such as Michigan's Mazi Smith or Clemson's Bryan Bresee, an offensive lineman such as Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence or Oklahoma's Anton Harrison or even an edge rusher such as Iowa State's Will McDonald IV or Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah would make sense, but can they really say no to a corner as productive as Forbes? In three seasons, he recorded 14 interceptions and returned a Football Bowl Subdivision six for touchdowns. He weighed only 166 pounds at the combine, but you can't teach his instincts."

Benjamin Robinson, Football Outsiders

"When a player this good falls to the Ravens, it's easy for them to pull the trigger—especially when it's a player at a position of need like cornerback. This could also be a trade-out spot since the Ravens are lacking in draft capital this year, but the production profile of a player like Forbes might entice the team to run up the card."

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

042724-Smith-Njigba
John McCoy/AP Photos

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

"Smith-Njigba could go earlier than this, but he would really help Baltimore. He could be a star out of the slot. The Ravens added Odell Beckham Jr., but that was just a one-year deal, and he wouldn't take away reps from Smith-Njigba. This would be a selection to get Lamar Jackson some help."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

"I know they signed Odell Beckham Jr., but he is coming off his second torn ACL and he's turning 31. So it makes sense in the new offense to add a a receiver. Smith-Njigba is viewed as mostly a slot receiver, but I think he can do so much more."

WR Jordan Addison, USC

042723-Addison
John McCoy/AP Photos

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

"Cornerback would have been the preference here, but none of the first-round cornerbacks are left. There were no trade offers to move back, either. Getting one of the draft's better receivers will suffice for the Ravens, who now have a high-quality group of targets for (presumably) Lamar Jackson to throw to in 2023. A Maryland native, Addison is a good route runner with the speed to get behind a defense. With newcomers Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and Addison joining returners Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay, GM Eric DeCosta has delivered on his vow to upgrade at receiver. Now about the quarterback situation …"

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

042723-Johnston
Alonzo Adams/AP Photos

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

"The Ravens are uniquely positioned here because they badly need to keep getting Lamar Jackson wide receiver help. Not because he needs it -- he does -- but because it will incentivize the expediting of a long-term deal. Johnston plus Odell Beckham plus Rashod Bateman is kind of fun, right? Plus, new OC Todd Monken has watched a ton of TCU tape."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

"At this point, I do not know what version of Odell Beckham Jr. will take the field this season and Rashod Bateman has not been totally trustworthy either. Quentin Johnston gives me the size and ball-winning capabilities I have been missing. The Ravens may not be able to get DeAndre Hopkins but Johnston is a nice consolation prize."

EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

042723-Smith
Brett Davis/AP Photos

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports

"The Ravens are going to have to jump a couple of teams that are looking for an edge player. They're going to take Nolan Smith and that makes a lot of sense here. Almost too much sense because I think there's a good scheme fit for Mike Macdonald, the defensive coordinator in Baltimore, which is similar to the defense Nolan played in at Georgia. He's a born leader, a born captain. You'll not hear one negative thing about Nolan Smith. And here's the other thing about Nolan Smith: He's been the anchor for the best defense in college football for two straight years. That's the type of pick the Ravens always make in the first round and you're like, 'Oh, of course. Of course.'"

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

042723-Ness
Charlie Neibergall/AP Photos

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

"As a big, tough, versatile, and athletic defensive lineman, Van Ness checks a lot of boxes for the Ravens. He can line up at multiple spots on the defensive front and provides a power element to the team's pass rush."

Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

"Van Ness has one of the weirder prospect profiles in the draft class, but it's one I'm willing to bet on."

EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

042723-Murphy
Jacob Kupferman/AP Photos

Charles Davis, NFL.com

"The Ravens' signing of Odell Beckham Jr. lessens the need to select a WR here, and they could use help along the DL. They certainly expect this Tiger to 'Play like a Raven' right away."

DB Brian Branch, Alabama

Brian-Branch
Vasha Hunt/AP Photos

Jason La Canfora, The Washington Post

"The Ravens have a desperate need at cornerback, and Branch probably would play the slot for them. Since it has just five picks, Baltimore's needs matter, and the Ravens love taking Alabama kids."

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

042723-Kincaid
Rick Bowmer/AP Photos

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

"The Ravens stop Kincaid's mini slide to give Lamar Jackson a premier receiving tight end."

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Richardson
Mark Humphrey/AP Photos

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

"Adding a developmental dual-threat quarterback with superstar potential gives Baltimore a solid insurance policy behind Lamar Jackson. If the former MVP signs a short-term deal or refuses to return to the team, the Ravens have an explosive option in the bullpen waiting to take over the squad."

Related Content

news

Our Seven-Round Ravens Mock Drafts

Garrett Downing and Ryan Mink make their selections at all five Ravens picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Mock Draft 13:0: No Clear Favorite for Ravens Just One Week Before Draft

With the draft just one week away, no consensus favorite has emerged for the Ravens with the 22nd pick.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 12.0: Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Shakes Up Mock Drafts

Opinions still differ on Baltimore's strategy after acquiring Odell Beckham Jr., with the draft just two weeks away.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Quentin Johnston Remains Favorite, Several New Names Appear

A pass rusher and tight end from Georgia are mocked to the Ravens, as well a defensive tackle from Clemson.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: Maryland's Deonte Banks Stays Among Likely Choices

Wide receivers and cornerbacks continue to dominate the Ravens' choices in mock drafts.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: Joey Porter Jr., Zay Flowers Gain Momentum for Ravens

Penn State cornerback Joey Jr. and Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers remain popular picks for the Ravens among pundits mocking the draft.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Wide Range of Picks for Ravens

With free agency underway and the draft moving closer, pundits continue to link the Ravens with a variety of wide receivers and cornerbacks.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Todd McShay Projects Combine Standout to Ravens

Here's who the draft analysts think the Ravens could pick following the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Pre-Combine Picks

Pundits have a few wide receivers they believe the Ravens could take at No. 22 in this year's draft.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Daniel Jeremiah Sees New Cornerback Option for Ravens

In the last week of mock drafts prior to the Combine, an Alabama cornerback has joined the prospects being mocked to the Ravens.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: A Surprising Alternative Emerges

ESPN's Todd McShay and other prominent analysts are predicting running back Bijan Robinson to the Ravens in their post-Super Bowl mock drafts.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising