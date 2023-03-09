Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Todd McShay Projects Combine Standout to Ravens

"When your WR room records a league-low 1,517 receiving yards and 29th-ranked seven TD catches, and you're also trying to appeal to your unsigned franchise quarterback, you have to take a close look at the receivers in the draft class. Teams got that on Saturday in Indianapolis, and Smith-Njigba was a standout. We hadn't seen him on the field since his 2022 season ended in October after three games, thanks to a hamstring injury, but he didn't appear hampered by it during the combine workouts. He showcased his precise route running, soft hands and ability to accelerate upfield. Smith-Njigba might have missed most of 2022, but he did have 1,606 receiving yards in 2021 -- more than all of the Ravens' receivers combined for last season. Now I'm fired up to see JSN run at the Ohio State pro day on March 22."