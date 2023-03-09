Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Todd McShay Projects Combine Standout to Ravens

Mar 09, 2023 at 05:03 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/AP Photos

Todd McShay, ESPN

"When your WR room records a league-low 1,517 receiving yards and 29th-ranked seven TD catches, and you're also trying to appeal to your unsigned franchise quarterback, you have to take a close look at the receivers in the draft class. Teams got that on Saturday in Indianapolis, and Smith-Njigba was a standout. We hadn't seen him on the field since his 2022 season ended in October after three games, thanks to a hamstring injury, but he didn't appear hampered by it during the combine workouts. He showcased his precise route running, soft hands and ability to accelerate upfield. Smith-Njigba might have missed most of 2022, but he did have 1,606 receiving yards in 2021 -- more than all of the Ravens' receivers combined for last season. Now I'm fired up to see JSN run at the Ohio State pro day on March 22."

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Mark Stockwell/AP Photos

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

"Whoever's at quarterback this coming season in Baltimore, the Ravens need a wideout who can get open and make challenging catches outside of his frame. Flowers fits the bill."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"'We're going to keep swinging.' That was the short version of the answer by Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta when asked about drafting wide receivers. Flowers is a smaller target (5-9, 182), which isn't ideal, but he is a savvy and sudden competitor with the route pacing to create space for his quarterback."

Bleacher Report Scouting Dept.

"Boston College's Zay Flowers may be another undersized option (5'9", 182 lbs.), but he's instant offense any time he touches the ball."

WR Jordan Addison, USC

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photos

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports!

"Whether or not Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore, the Ravens need to continue to build their offensive supporting cast. Jordan Addison didn't have the most explosive combine, but he's a good football player that would give Baltimore some much-needed depth."

CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Artie Walker Jr./AP Photos

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

"Smith is the press-man cornerback the Ravens will gravitate to during the pre-draft process. They have to get younger at that position with a supreme talent."

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Brett Davis/AP Photos

Nate Davis, USA Today

"What better way to potentially replace a big, physical corner like Marcus Peters than with a big, physical corner like Ringo ... though he's not the takeaway machine Peters is. Conversely, Peters isn't going to run 4.36, either."

EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Brett Davis/AP Photos

Pro Football Focus

"Giving the Ravens two edge rushers who can run a 4.3 40… that's some speed."

