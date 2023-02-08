Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Three Receivers Remain Hot Choices

"There will be tons of speculation between now and the draft about the Ravens' long-term plans, given the free agent status of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Until there's more clarity, it's best to move forward assuming the 26-year-old former MVP will return to the Ravens. And whether it's Jackson or someone else at quarterback, wide receiver remains a giant offseason priority in Baltimore. Both Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay are returning next season off injury, so the Ravens need not only more talent at the position but also a healthy contributor. Johnston has a high-level blend of size (6-4, 215 pounds) and deep speed that helped him average 18.9 yards per catch over his three-year career. Drops can be a factor for Johnston, who had six in 2022, but his big-play ability and extended catch radius are much needed in Baltimore. No other team had fewer receiving yards from the WR position than the Ravens' 1,517."