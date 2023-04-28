Presented by

Mock Draft Roundup: Ravens' Third-Round Pick 

Apr 28, 2023
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/AP Photos

John Kosko, Pro Football Focus

"Harrison is a long, explosive defensive end who is still trying to figure out how to tap into his immense physical gifts. While he earned an 85.2 pass-rushing grade this past season, it's worrisome that his grades have plateaued since his 2020 season."

CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

Rick Scuteri/AP Photos

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

"Clark Phillips III didn't put up overly impressive testing numbers. That, combined with his lacking size, may push him down the board. Yet, for the Ravens, who need more coverage help, his value is too good to pass up here. Phillips is a chippy, instinctive playmaker with solid functional athleticism, and the versatility to play the slot and the boundary."

G Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State

Karl B DeBlaker/AP Photos

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"The first non-combine invite to be selected in this mock. Zavala slipped through the cracks, but his tape says he's a top-100 pick."

EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

Wade Payne/AP Photos

Cody Williams, Fansided

"If Byron Young (the Tennesse version) wasn't one of the older players in the draft class, he's an easy Round 2 pick. He's incredibly explosive and plays like the Energizer Bunny. The Ravens quietly need pass rush help in a major way and Young could see snaps for them right away."

CB Terell Smith, Minnesota

Julio Cortez/AP Photos

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

DT Siaka Ika, Baylor

LM Otero/AP Photos

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

CB Cory Trice, Purdue

Stew Milne/AP Photos

Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated

OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

Al Goldis/AP Photos

Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report

