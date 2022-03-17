Dependable Morgan Moses and Ravens Found the Right Fit

Asked about his formula for staying healthy, Moses mentioned Yoga, baths with Epsom salt and diet. But he also has determination to play through injuries, taking pride in being a player who refuses to leave the lineup.

"If you feel like your 70 percent is better than the guy behind you, you should be out there able to play," Moses said. "I want to be one of those guys people can depend on, show leadership qualities. That's driven me over my career. No matter what's going on, I want people to say – Morgan Moses is going to show up on Sunday."

If Moses has his way, his first playoff victory will come next season.