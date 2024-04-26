The Story Behind How Nate Wiggins Became the Ravens' First-Round Pick

General Manager Eric DeCosta felt the Ravens needed to strike early in this year's draft to find a cornerback they coveted.

That mission was accomplished in the first round, when Baltimore selected Nate Wiggins of Clemson with their pick at No. 30. Wiggins could play a key role for the Ravens as a rookie, and DeCosta felt he couldn't wait to land a quality cornerback in this year's class.

"That's something that honestly kept me up at night," DeCosta said. "There are a lot of offensive linemen in this draft. They are a pretty deep pool of receivers. But as I would go through working all these different simulations, it became apparent that if we didn't get a corner in the first round, it was going to be challenging to get a really good corner in the second, third, fourth round that could help us right away."

An NFL-record six quarterbacks were selected among the first 12 picks, and the first 13 picks were all offensive players, pushing defensive players down the board. The first cornerback selected was Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo, who went 22nd to Philadelphia. Followed by Terrion Arnold of Alabama was taken at No. 24 by the Lions, who traded up to get him.

DeCosta said the Ravens would have considered trading out of the first round if another team had taken Wiggins before he reached No. 30. DeCosta said he had eight trade offers on the table. But the Ravens waited patiently and were thrilled when Wiggins was still available.

"Honestly, I didn't think that Nate would be there for us," DeCosta said. "We thought there might be a chance, and then you start to see the run on corners in the 20's. You start to get antsy.