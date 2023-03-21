Late for Work 3/21: Veteran Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor Reportedly Visited Ravens

Adding Agholor wouldn't be as splashy as signing Odell Beckham Jr. or D.J. Chark, or trading for DeAndre Hopkins or Jerry Jeudy, but the 29-year-old would provide a veteran presence. The 2015 first-round pick has started 95 games over eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots.

After posting a career-high 896 yards and eight touchdowns with the Raiders in 2020, Agholor had a combined 68 catches for 835 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons in New England.

With the Ravens having limited cap space, Agholor could be the right player at the right price.

Signing Agholor at a discount isn't a crazy idea," Rosenthal wrote. "He's still fast and was dragged down by the mismanaged Patriots offense last season."

Sports Illustrated’s Adam Schultz wrote: "While it is not the big free agent splash that perhaps Baltimore fans want, it still could be a nice piece of business. … In Agholor, they could get a veteran on the cheap and one who likely still has something to prove."

Who Are the Best Free-Agent Cornerbacks Still Available?

Other than wide receiver, cornerback is regarded as the Ravens' biggest position of need. With the first wave of free agency in the books, which starting-caliber cornerbacks are still available?

It's a pretty short list.

Based on NFL.com’s free-agent rankings, the top cornerbacks on the market are: Shaquill Griffin (No. 31 overall), Ya-Sin (No. 39), and Marcus Peters (No. 46).

Griffin, 27, made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks. His 2022 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars was limited to five games after he suffered a back injury and was placed on injured reserve.

"Griffin has the combination of youth, experience (72 career starts) and a track record of being an asset that is worth betting on as a bounce-back candidate,"NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal wrote.

"A physical corner who excels at press man coverage, Ya-Sin profiles as a solid enough starter who has never quite reached his top potential," Rosenthal wrote. "I like those kinds of signings in free agency, because the floor is high and the ceiling is higher."

At 30, Peters has a few years on Griffin and Ya-Sin, but "he still looks like a starter," Rosenthal wrote, adding that Peters is one of the best value free agents.

It's clear that the Ravens value Peters, who spent the past four seasons in Baltimore. General Manager Eric DeCosta said a few weeks ago that he has had conversations with Peters' agent this offseason.

"When you talk about 'true Ravens,' guys who have done a lot for your team, for me, for the Ravens over the past four years – Marcus is on that list," DeCosta said.