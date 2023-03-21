Late for Work 3/21: Veteran Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor Reportedly Visited Ravens

Nelson Agholor Reportedly Visited Ravens
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin apparently isn't the only free agent to reportedly visit the Ravens recently. The team reportedly brought in veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor for a visit.
Adding Agholor wouldn't be as splashy as signing Odell Beckham Jr. or D.J. Chark, or trading for DeAndre Hopkins or Jerry Jeudy, but the 29-year-old would provide a veteran presence. The 2015 first-round pick has started 95 games over eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots.
After posting a career-high 896 yards and eight touchdowns with the Raiders in 2020, Agholor had a combined 68 catches for 835 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons in New England.
With the Ravens having limited cap space, Agholor could be the right player at the right price.
Signing Agholor at a discount isn't a crazy idea," Rosenthal wrote. "He's still fast and was dragged down by the mismanaged Patriots offense last season."
Sports Illustrated’s Adam Schultz wrote: "While it is not the big free agent splash that perhaps Baltimore fans want, it still could be a nice piece of business. … In Agholor, they could get a veteran on the cheap and one who likely still has something to prove."
Who Are the Best Free-Agent Cornerbacks Still Available?
Other than wide receiver, cornerback is regarded as the Ravens' biggest position of need. With the first wave of free agency in the books, which starting-caliber cornerbacks are still available?
It's a pretty short list.
Based on NFL.com’s free-agent rankings, the top cornerbacks on the market are: Shaquill Griffin (No. 31 overall), Ya-Sin (No. 39), and Marcus Peters (No. 46).
Griffin, 27, made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks. His 2022 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars was limited to five games after he suffered a back injury and was placed on injured reserve.
"Griffin has the combination of youth, experience (72 career starts) and a track record of being an asset that is worth betting on as a bounce-back candidate,"NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal wrote.
Ya-Sin, 26, reportedly visited the Ravens last week.
"A physical corner who excels at press man coverage, Ya-Sin profiles as a solid enough starter who has never quite reached his top potential," Rosenthal wrote. "I like those kinds of signings in free agency, because the floor is high and the ceiling is higher."
At 30, Peters has a few years on Griffin and Ya-Sin, but "he still looks like a starter," Rosenthal wrote, adding that Peters is one of the best value free agents.
It's clear that the Ravens value Peters, who spent the past four seasons in Baltimore. General Manager Eric DeCosta said a few weeks ago that he has had conversations with Peters' agent this offseason.
"When you talk about 'true Ravens,' guys who have done a lot for your team, for me, for the Ravens over the past four years – Marcus is on that list," DeCosta said.
The Ravens are expected to address cornerback in the draft, with a number of mock drafts having them selecting one with the 22nd-overall pick.
Mel Kiper Jr. Mocks 'Dynamic' Wide Receiver to Ravens
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s first-round pick for the Ravens in his latest mock draft remained the same as his previous mock: Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.
"The dynamic Flowers is a favorite of mine in this class," Kiper wrote. "While some in the NFL see him strictly as a slot receiver, he actually had five touchdowns when lined up outside last season (and seven from the slot). Though he's only 5-foot-9, he could be used everywhere. He forced 25 missed tackles last season, third most in the country for a wideout. He could thrive with [Lamar] Jackson in Baltimore, especially with new coordinator Todd Monken opening up the offense."
Anthony Levine Sr. Reportedly Joining Titans' Coaching Staff
Longtime Ravens special teams ace/defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., who played his entire 10-year NFL career in Baltimore before becoming a scouting and coaching assistant with the team last year, reportedly is leaving to become an assistant special teams coach with the Tennessee Titans.
Levine was nicknamed "Co-Cap" for his status as captain of the Ravens' premier special teams unit. Undrafted out of Tennessee State, Levine spent two years on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad before signing with the Ravens.