Late for Work 5/5: New Details Emerge About Lamar Jackson's Deal, Including Salary Cap Impact

Balance Puts Ravens in Upper Tier of Super Bowl Contenders

Signing Jackson to an extension, combined with the offseason additions of wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, has generated excitement about the explosive potential of the Ravens offense in 2023.

What has perhaps gotten lost in all the enthusiasm about the Ravens offense is that the defense was among the best units in the league last season and returns most of the key players.

ESPN's Mina Kimes said the Ravens are a Super Bowl contender because they're going to be strong on both sides of the ball. (By the way, the special teams are pretty darn good, too.)

"For the Ravens, I don't think it's about winning the division. I think it's about winning the AFC, and I absolutely think they're in that upper tier of contenders along with Kansas City and Buffalo," Kimes said. "I'm very excited [about the offense], people forget that in the second half of the season this was the second-best defense in football in EPA per play behind only the San Francisco 49ers.