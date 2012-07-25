New England cuts RB Addai, signs TE Shiancoe

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - On the eve of another training camp, the Patriots released one notable veteran, and added two others.

New England cut former Indianapolis running back Joseph Addai on Wednesday, and signed tight end Visanthe Shiancoe and defensive lineman Tim Bulman.

Addai, 29, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on May 10 following a six-year career with Indianapolis. He originally joined the Colts as a first-round draft pick, No. 30 overall, out of LSU in 2006 and was released by Indianapolis on March 9. He has played in 78 NFL games with 60 starts and has 4,453 yards, 1,095 carries and 39 rushing touchdowns on his resume. Playing in the Colts' high-octane offense, he also has 191 receptions for 1,448 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Bulman, 29, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with Arizona and Houston. The former Boston College Eagle is a native of Milton, Mass.