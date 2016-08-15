News And Notes 8/15: Jimmy Smith Has Strong Day At Practice

Aug 15, 2016 at 05:07 AM
The Ravens had a strong showing from their top cornerback during Monday's practice.

Jimmy Smith had perhaps his best practice of training camp, breaking up a pair of long passes down the sideline in full-team drills.

The first pass breakup was against wide receiver Mike Wallace, and Smith ran step-for-step with the speedster down the sideline before turning his head at the perfect time to deflect the pass.

A few plays later, quarterback Joe Flacco heaved a deep ball in Smith's direction intended for wide receiver Kamar Aiken. Smith again had good positon on the play, and made a diving play to bat the ball to the ground.

Smith showed good speed and change of direction throughout practice, which is a positive sign in his development after his offseason foot procedure. The Ravens are counting on Smith to be a shutdown corner, and he displayed what he's capable of during Monday's practice.

Here are other news and notes from Monday's practice:

  • Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (Achilles), tight end Crockett Gillmore (hamstring), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (strain) and cornerback Maurice Canady (undisclosed) all returned to practice after missing time with injuries. The return of Suggs was most notable, but it was still significant for the offense to get Campanaro and Gillmore back on the field. Gillmore is competing with veteran addition Benjamin Watson for a starting job, and Campanaro is trying to shake the injury bug that has hindered him early in his career.
  • Offensive lineman John Urschel (undisclosed), tight ends Dennis Pitta (finger), Maxx Williams (undisclosed) and Daniel Brown (undisclosed), wide receivers Chris Moore (reported foot) and Chris Matthews (undisclosed), cornerbacks Tavon Young (hamstring), Sheldon Price (undisclosed) and Kyle Arrington (undisclosed) all didn't practice.
  • Safeties Matt Elam and Terrence Brooks seem to be making big strides over the last week. Elam came up with a tough interception in seven-on-seven drills, where he had to turn against his body and make a diving snag. He also consistently found himself around the football throughout practice. Brooks had a strong day as well, showing off his speed on a deep pass attempt for Wallace when he was actually a step ahead of the receiver on the play. Elam and Brooks are both on the roster bubble, and they have elevated their play lately.
  • Rookie offensive lineman Alex Lewis was taking reps with the first-team offense at left guard as Urschel was sidelined. Veteran addition Vladimir Ducasse also took reps with the starters at left guard.
  • Wide receiver Jeremy Butler had the highlight of the day with a one-handed catch on the sideline during full-team drills late in practice.
