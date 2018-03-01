News and Notes: Eight Updates From Day 2 of 2018 Combine

The activity at the NFL Scouting Combine continued Thursday as more head coaches and general managers spoke with reporters, and the prospects started to make their way through the media room.

Offensive linemen and running backs were the first group of prospects to meet with reporters, and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was the marquee attraction of the day.

Here are some of the news and notes from the second day in Indianapolis:

Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown, who has been a popular mock draft projection to Baltimore with the No. 16 overall pick, told reporters he has already met with General Manager Ozzie Newsome. Brown's father, also named Orlando, played for the Ravens during his NFL career and was well regarded during his time in Baltimore. The 6-foot-7, 345 pounder said he's always focused on playing the same position as his father because "he's always been fat." The concern for Brown is that he only put up 14 reps in the bench press, which was well below the average for offensive linemen.

New Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey told reporters that the No. 1 overall pick is up for grabs. "There are a lot of things I can do at No. 1 and not just get a quarterback," Dorsey said. "My door is wide open if someone wants to come up and talk to me about a trade, I'm willing to trade."

While they're not committed to drafting a quarterback in the first round, the Browns are doing their homework on the top prospects. The top four quarterbacks in this year's class are considered USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. Dorsey told reporters, "we're going to meet with all of them over the next few days."

The quarterbacks weighed in Thursday morning and most of the curiosity centered on Mayfield. He's slightly undersized for the position, and he measured in at 6-feet and 5/8-inch tall, with 9-and 1/4-inch hands. Dorsey said that hand size is important for AFC North quarterbacks, and that Mayfield meets the threshold they have.