News & Notes 7/31: Robert Griffin III's Advice to Lamar Jackson on Running and Protecting Himself

"I looked at every single play like, 'This is the last play of the game!' That was my competitive nature," Griffin said. "What I've learned is I can still have that competitive nature, but there's a time and place for it. In the red zone, go for it. In the open field, if you feel like you have an edge, go for it. But when there's three guys about to smother you, you might want to go down a little bit faster."

Jackson said the last big hit that he took was in Louisville's TaxSlayer Bowl loss to Mississippi State on Dec. 30. He completed 13 of 31 passes for 171 yards that night. He ran 24 times for 158 yards.

Jackson has crossed up and outrun many defenders in Ravens practices, drawing gasps of excitement from fans along the way, but his teammates aren't out to hit him. That's about to change Thursday night.

"I'm just going to play my game. I'm not going to let anything change," Jackson said. "If it's there, [I'm] throwing the ball like always. If it's not, [I'll] probably run. I'm going to go out of bounds, I'm not going to take on defenders and stuff like that."

Lamar Jackson Has Widened His Throwing Base

While the Ravens aren't spending too much time coaching Jackson on running, there's a ton of time being put into his development as a passer.

From the first days of rookie minicamp, it's evident that Jackson is throwing the ball better now.

"He has to learn how to throw in the pocket," Urban said. "At some point, to play quarterback in the National Football League, you have to drop back and throw it. So we're getting there and he's improving dramatically."

When asked about how he's changed as a quarterback, Jackson pointed to the mechanics of his throwing posture and footwork.

"I have a little wider base," Jackson said. "Sometimes coach will be telling me to stay down still – or a lot because every day he was telling me to stay down. I'm on my toes a lot throwing the ball."

Has widening his base and bending his knees become instinctive now? Jackson said sometimes.

"It depends if I'm on it," he added. "Sometimes I have to get coached a little. Coach will be like, 'Stay down! Stay down!' sometimes, certain periods, if I get a little fatigued."

John Harbaugh Is Hoping for Ray Lewis Pregame Speech