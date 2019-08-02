News & Notes: Chris Board Has Pulled Ahead in Inside Linebacker Competition

Pernell McPhee Looks Good, Mentoring Rookie Jaylon Ferguson and Others

Veteran outside linebacker addition Pernell McPhee has been everything the Ravens wanted and more thus far.

McPhee impressed Owner Steve Bisciotti and Head Coach John Harbaugh with his pass rushing at the M&T Bank Stadium practice about a week ago. It was a good sign that the 30-year-old linebacker, who has been physically banged up in recent years, has plenty of juice left.

"I think Saturday was a little sneak peek for Sundays," McPhee said with a smile.

Additionally, McPhee has already taken the team's young linebackers under his wing. Rookie third-round pick Jaylon Ferguson especially credited McPhee with helping him find his way so far.

McPhee said Ferguson reminds him of himself when he was a rookie – long, powerful and wide-eyed.

"He's just trying to figure stuff out," McPhee said. "If you look at it, he has power and they don't call him 'Sack Daddy' for nothing. He just has to transition the game from college to the NFL and stop thinking and go. Once that happens, he'll be real good."

Ferguson said McPhee's greatest lesson so far is that he needs to pay more attention to taking care of his body. Many young players, especially ones from smaller programs like Louisiana Tech like Ferguson, don't have routines and aren't accustomed to all the services at their fingertips.

"He's full of wisdom. You can never learn too much from Pernell," Ferguson said. "My body is my everything. Without my body, I can't play football and provide for my family. He's probably inside taking care of his body right now and I'm out here talking to you guys."

McPhee made an instant impact for the Ravens, logging six sacks in 2011. If the Ravens can get similar production from Ferguson this year, it would go a long way toward boosting a pass rush with a number of question marks. McPhee is trying to do his part.