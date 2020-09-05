News & Notes: Expect Fewer Players to be Claimed Off Waivers

Former Raven TE Crockett Gillmore Getting a Tryout

Harbaugh confirmed that former Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore had been invited to town for a tryout. Gillmore was a third-round pick by the Ravens in 2014 and spent three seasons with the team (2014-16), playing 32 career games with 51 catches for 604 yards and six touchdowns.

Gillmore has not played in the league since 2016, which would make it a challenging comeback for him at age 28. He missed the entire 2017 after an MCL injury, then gained 40 pounds and hoped to return to the league as an offensive lineman in 2018, but he was not signed by any team. Harbaugh did not say if Gillmore, who was a rugged blocker, planned to work out as a tight end or offensive lineman.

"I can confirm he is coming in, but the details of it I would reserve until the workout is finished," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh Would Prefer Preseason in 2021

Count Harbaugh among the coaches who would like to see the preseason resume in 2021, health concerns permitting. Harbaugh didn't give a specific number of preseason games he'd like to see, but he thinks having a preseason benefits coaches and players.

"If we didn't have preseason games in the future, this is how we would do it," Harbaugh said. "It would be something like this I'm sure. If that's the way the NFL and the PA (Players Association) decides to go down the road, we'll deal with it.

"I would expect us to have preseason games in the future. How many they decide to have or negotiate is really up to them. But we did miss the preseason games I would say. It would've been helpful to see other players on tape around the league. And it would've been helpful to evaluate our own guys. It was tough for these guys to really establish themselves without having some game tape and game opportunities. Hopefully in the future we'll have, to some degree, preseason games."

Jadeveon Clowney Expected To Sign Somewhere Soon