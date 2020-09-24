News & Notes: Fast-Starting Ravens Face Patrick Mahomes' Late-Game Magic  

However, it was announced Wednesday by that none of the three officers who shot Taylor would be charged for causing Taylor's death. One officer was charged with wanton endangerment, and no other charges were filed against the other two officers.

"When I got up this morning, I saw it on social media, of her not getting any justice," Jackson said. "We have other things in the world that get justice that don't really need justice, but people want to push that issue a lot more than our Black lives that matter, Breanna Taylor being one of them. So, it's crazy; we never get justice for serious things on our side. We're in America, where there should be freedom of speech – the 'Land of the Free' – but I don't really feel like it's been that way for us Black people sometimes. That's what I have to say about that."