News & Notes: Greg Roman 'Definitely Open' to Play-Calling Input From Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson plans to take a more active role in play-calling and game-planning and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman welcomes the input.
During training camp last week, Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman on the a play the quarterback suggested to Roman.
"'I was like, 'Go for it.' And we threw a touchdown," Roman said.
That wasn't just a random occurrence. Entering his fifth NFL season, Jackson's command of the offense has never been better and he wants to take advantage.
"If I see it in a game, I'm definitely going to call it," Jackson said.
Roman said he welcomes Jackson having more offensive input.
"Yes, I would love to sit back in a rocking chair and say, 'Hey, you got it man. Make me look good,'" Roman joked. "Yes, I definitely think he's more vocal. He's looking at matchups harder and definitely has more ideas. There's good collaboration going on there, as there always is. But I'm definitely open to that."
Ravens Preparing to Capitalize When Mark Andrews Is Doubled
All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is having a dominant training camp coming off the best season of his career. After trading wide receiver Marquise Brown, the Ravens anticipate Andrews drawing more double-team attention than ever.
"There's plenty on the horizon. Yes, he's going to get doubled," Roman said. "There's a lot of different ways to play double teams, and he's seen quite a few of them already. That's something that [Tight Ends Coach] George Godsey works on with him; how to beat doubles."
Andrews has been almost impossible to contain during training camp practices and has brought game-like intensity on a daily basis. He is determined to have another big season regardless and Roman appreciates Andrews' commitment to defeating double-teams.
"If they double Mark, then other guys are going to be single covered, etc., and then they have to step up,"Roman said. "So, I can't overestimate his value, but everybody is important.
"Mark Andrews is someone who continues to get better. I think he is better today than he was last week, he's better this year than he was last year. [He is] extremely competitive, puts a lot of pressure on himself, not an excuse maker at all. He's always getting better.
Dedication to Fitness Pays Off for Daniel Faalele
Instead of taking some time off or going home following mandatory minicamp, rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele stayed in town and worked regularly at the Under Armour Performance Center with Strength and Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders.
Faalele's commitment has paid off. After struggling to get through some practices during minicamp, Faalele admitted he was surprised with how humid the weather can be in Baltimore. However, he reported to training camp in excellent shape and passed his conditioning test with flying colors.
"He's coming along by leaps and bounds," Roman said. "Really happy with him. It's the same thing though. He's a rookie. He has a lot to learn. It's a day-to-do process, it's moment-to-moment, really. I really think he took a step by staying here after our offseason program and working with our strength and conditioning staff. [He] really showed some maturity there. I really think that allowed him to come into training camp in much better shape, and ready to compete"
Faalele has taken reps at both left tackle and right tackle and believes his improved stamina is allowing him to progress more quickly. He's a raw player who played basketball and rugby in his native Australia and didn't take up football until six years ago.
Playing in his first preseason game was another step for Faalele, who has obvious talent. Listed at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, Faalele was the biggest player in the draft but he's also athletic, and he's moving even better at practice with his improved conditioning.
"I just wanted to make that commitment to myself and to my teammates that I'm all in, and I want to be at my best when training camp comes around," Faalele said. "Just playing in my first NFL game was a huge accomplishment for me, and I just felt so grateful to put on that purple and black and represent the Ravens."
Mike Macdonald Prepares for Possibility of Facing Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco could start against the Ravens in Week 1 when they face the Jets, which would add even more intrigue to the season-opener. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled for arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday and his timetable for return is uncertain.
Flacco, who led the Ravens on their Super Bowl run in the 2012 season, has never faced his former team since being traded after the 2018 season. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said the Ravens are preparing for the possible of facing either Flacco or Wilson.
"We have to be ready for both, so we're going to monitor the situation, and we're going to do our homework for both quarterbacks," Macdonald said. "Whether or not the plan really changes with each guy probably depends on [the] situation. But it's definitely something we're going to be monitoring, for sure."