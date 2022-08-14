News & Notes: Greg Roman 'Definitely Open' to Play-Calling Input From Lamar Jackson

Dedication to Fitness Pays Off for Daniel Faalele

Instead of taking some time off or going home following mandatory minicamp, rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele stayed in town and worked regularly at the Under Armour Performance Center with Strength and Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders.

Faalele's commitment has paid off. After struggling to get through some practices during minicamp, Faalele admitted he was surprised with how humid the weather can be in Baltimore. However, he reported to training camp in excellent shape and passed his conditioning test with flying colors.

"He's coming along by leaps and bounds," Roman said. "Really happy with him. It's the same thing though. He's a rookie. He has a lot to learn. It's a day-to-do process, it's moment-to-moment, really. I really think he took a step by staying here after our offseason program and working with our strength and conditioning staff. [He] really showed some maturity there. I really think that allowed him to come into training camp in much better shape, and ready to compete"

Faalele has taken reps at both left tackle and right tackle and believes his improved stamina is allowing him to progress more quickly. He's a raw player who played basketball and rugby in his native Australia and didn't take up football until six years ago.

Playing in his first preseason game was another step for Faalele, who has obvious talent. Listed at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, Faalele was the biggest player in the draft but he's also athletic, and he's moving even better at practice with his improved conditioning.