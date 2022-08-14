News & Notes: Greg Roman 'Definitely Open' to Play-Calling Input From Lamar Jackson

Aug 14, 2022 at 06:55 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081422-NN
Phil Hoffmann
Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman

Lamar Jackson plans to take a more active role in play-calling and game-planning and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman welcomes the input.

During training camp last week, Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman on the a play the quarterback suggested to Roman.

"'I was like, 'Go for it.' And we threw a touchdown," Roman said.

That wasn't just a random occurrence. Entering his fifth NFL season, Jackson's command of the offense has never been better and he wants to take advantage.

"If I see it in a game, I'm definitely going to call it," Jackson said.

Roman said he welcomes Jackson having more offensive input.

"Yes, I would love to sit back in a rocking chair and say, 'Hey, you got it man. Make me look good,'" Roman joked. "Yes, I definitely think he's more vocal. He's looking at matchups harder and definitely has more ideas. There's good collaboration going on there, as there always is. But I'm definitely open to that."

Ravens Preparing to Capitalize When Mark Andrews Is Doubled

All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is having a dominant training camp coming off the best season of his career. After trading wide receiver Marquise Brown, the Ravens anticipate Andrews drawing more double-team attention than ever.

"There's plenty on the horizon. Yes, he's going to get doubled," Roman said. "There's a lot of different ways to play double teams, and he's seen quite a few of them already. That's something that [Tight Ends Coach] George Godsey works on with him; how to beat doubles."

Andrews has been almost impossible to contain during training camp practices and has brought game-like intensity on a daily basis. He is determined to have another big season regardless and Roman appreciates Andrews' commitment to defeating double-teams.

"If they double Mark, then other guys are going to be single covered, etc., and then they have to step up,"Roman said. "So, I can't overestimate his value, but everybody is important.

"Mark Andrews is someone who continues to get better. I think he is better today than he was last week, he's better this year than he was last year. [He is] extremely competitive, puts a lot of pressure on himself, not an excuse maker at all. He's always getting better.

Dedication to Fitness Pays Off for Daniel Faalele

Instead of taking some time off or going home following mandatory minicamp, rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele stayed in town and worked regularly at the Under Armour Performance Center with Strength and Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders.

Faalele's commitment has paid off. After struggling to get through some practices during minicamp, Faalele admitted he was surprised with how humid the weather can be in Baltimore. However, he reported to training camp in excellent shape and passed his conditioning test with flying colors.

"He's coming along by leaps and bounds," Roman said. "Really happy with him. It's the same thing though. He's a rookie. He has a lot to learn. It's a day-to-do process, it's moment-to-moment, really. I really think he took a step by staying here after our offseason program and working with our strength and conditioning staff. [He] really showed some maturity there. I really think that allowed him to come into training camp in much better shape, and ready to compete"

Faalele has taken reps at both left tackle and right tackle and believes his improved stamina is allowing him to progress more quickly. He's a raw player who played basketball and rugby in his native Australia and didn't take up football until six years ago.

Playing in his first preseason game was another step for Faalele, who has obvious talent. Listed at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, Faalele was the biggest player in the draft but he's also athletic, and he's moving even better at practice with his improved conditioning.

"I just wanted to make that commitment to myself and to my teammates that I'm all in, and I want to be at my best when training camp comes around," Faalele said. "Just playing in my first NFL game was a huge accomplishment for me, and I just felt so grateful to put on that purple and black and represent the Ravens."

Mike Macdonald Prepares for Possibility of Facing Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco could start against the Ravens in Week 1 when they face the Jets, which would add even more intrigue to the season-opener. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled for arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday and his timetable for return is uncertain.

Flacco, who led the Ravens on their Super Bowl run in the 2012 season, has never faced his former team since being traded after the 2018 season. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said the Ravens are preparing for the possible of facing either Flacco or Wilson.

"We have to be ready for both, so we're going to monitor the situation, and we're going to do our homework for both quarterbacks," Macdonald said. "Whether or not the plan really changes with each guy probably depends on [the] situation. But it's definitely something we're going to be monitoring, for sure."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Uncertain If He'll Play in Preseason

Lamar Jackson doesn't feel that adding weight has diminished his mobility. J.K. Dobbins' absence from practice was planned, while Justin Madubuike has migraine issues. Makai Polk continues to impress.

news

News & Notes: Devin Duvernay Wants to Become an All-Pro Receiver

Ravens feel like every one of their safeties can start. Tony Jefferson is helping Marcus Williams adjust to a new team. Jefferson is among the veterans who want to play in the preseason opener.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Does Not Have a Lisfranc Foot Injury

Mike Davis is surprised by Ravens playbook, looking for bounce back year. Justice Hill wants to go against his brother. Ravens finish practice with a rookie hose down.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Among Ravens Starters Who Won't Play in Preseason Opener

Nick Boyle is mentally trying to get back into top form as a blocker. Justin Tucker is happy with Jordan Stout's holding. Ravens are giving rookie Daniel Faalele a look at left tackle.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks

Rashod Bateman dealing with minor issue and Devin Duvernay is close to returning. Marcus Williams is impressed with Kyle Hamilton's film study. James Proche II is getting reps as holder.

news

News & Notes: Vince Biegel Tears Achilles; Tyler Linderbaum Fine After X-Ray

J.K. Dobbins could return to practice Monday for individual work, no hurry for others. Odafe Oweh is picking Morgan Moses' brain.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Throwing Coach, Adam Dedeaux, a 'Real Joy' to Have at Training Camp

Kyle Hamilton among Ravens limping at the end of practice. Ravens are crafting ways to 'showcase' Rashod Bateman. Mike Macdonald is happy to have David Ojabo in the room.

news

News & Notes: Travis Jones Turning Heads, Draws Lofty Comparison

Michael Pierce talks about battles with Tyler Linderbaum. John Harbaugh is impressed with Corey Clement. Ravens worked on some RPO wrinkles Tuesday.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh's Take on Deshaun Watson's Suspension

It's too soon to say when Ronnie Stanley will take the field. Eyes on Tyler Linderbaum in his first day in pads. What Ben Powers brings to the left guard spot.

news

News & Notes: Devin Duvernay's Thigh Injury Is 'Nothing Serious'

Jet sweeps could become a bigger part of Baltimore's offense. Ben Cleveland missed his fourth consecutive practice. Michael Pierce was intent on having a strong start to training camp.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is 'Throwing It Better Than Ever'

Greg Roman says Ben Powers is the leader at left guard at the start of training camp. Kyle Hamilton is on the right trajectory, has to earn his snaps.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising