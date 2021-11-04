News & Notes: Greg Roman Optimistic Run Game Will Improve

Despite challenges he didn't anticipate when training camp began, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is confident the run game will improve after the bye.

Running the football successfully is in Roman's DNA. Where he goes, a dynamic run game follows. In Baltimore, he's been the architect of a record-setting rushing attack that has been the NFL's leading rushing attack the past two seasons. In 2015, the Buffalo Bills led the league in rushing when Roman was their offensive coordinator, and during his time as the San Francisco 49ers' coordinator, they went to the NFC championship game three straight years with a dynamic running attack.

Through seven games, the Ravens have the NFL's third-best running attack (149.4 yards per game), thanks largely to Lamar Jackson, the league's ninth-leading rusher with 480 yards. But it's been a year of major adjustment for Baltimore's rushing attack. The running back room was decimated by season-ending injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, and losing All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley for another season was a huge blow to an offensive line that has seen three different players at right tackle.

Can the Ravens get more consistent production from running backs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, Ty'Son Williams or Le'Veon Bell in the second half of the season? Roman pondered many things during the bye week, and when it comes to running the football, he usually finds an answer.

With the weather turning colder and more unpredictable, running the football will play a major role in Baltimore's fate. The Ravens are 5-2, but they will need to run the football consistently from this point, with plenty of smashmouth football left, including five games against AFC North opponents.

"Any team that can run the football has an advantage," Roman said. "It basically creates opportunities for everybody. This time of year, we really need to get our run game going. It opens up the play-action opportunities. Keeps the defense honest. Helps you control football games. That will never change, especially when you start getting in some of these inclement weather games. You've got to be able to control the game on the ground. Our guys are working hard on that. Knowing these guys, I think we really feel like we're going to keep improving in that area."

One key to the rushing attack improving could be Nick Boyle, perhaps the league's best blocking tight end who has not played since last year's season-ending knee injury. Boyle returned to practice Oct. 20, and while it remains to be seen if he will play Sunday, his presence as a blocker who can be moved around formations is an asset that Roman looks forward to utilizing again.