News & Notes: Greg Roman Says Mark Ingram Is Doing the 'Dirty Work'

Patrick Mekari, Ben Powers Flourishing in Key Roles

Neither Patick Mekari nor Ben Powers were starters when the season began. However, Mekari has become the starting center and Powers has started the past three games at right guard. The Ravens rushed for a season-high 294 yards against Dallas, and it is clear that Powers feels comfortable in his new role.

"We're real pleased with Ben," Roman said. "Ben's always been a real hard worker. Really cares a lot about how he performs and wants to do his job. He works very diligently, he got an opportunity and I think he's taken advantage of that. He's a young player that's developing. I think he's being productive for us and we just have to continue with experience to allow him to grow as a player, which he's showing he will. We're really excited about Ben continuing that trajectory."

Mekari's ability to play any position on the offensive line has been extremely valuable during a season when the offensive line has been impacted by injuries and illness. Left guard Bradley Bozeman, who is the only Week 1 starter in the same position, appreciates having Mekari as a teammate.