News & Notes: Greg Roman Says Mark Ingram Is Doing the 'Dirty Work'

Dec 11, 2020 at 04:33 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121120-N&N

The Ravens' running back by committee approach keeps all their backs fresh, but it can drive fantasy football owners crazy.

It's hard to predict which back will emerge as the top producer from week to week, and all of Baltimore's backs would have gaudier stats if they got more touches.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, both Gus Edwards (seven carries, 101 yards) and J.K. Dobbins (11 carries, 71 yards, one touchdown) made some explosive plays, while Mark Ingram II (six carries, 28 yards) started and continued to be part of the running back rotation.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has said all season that the workload among the running backs would vary from week to week. He has not wavered from that approach, and he is not worried about what fantasy football owners think.

The Ravens have shifted the workload some, however. In the last two games in which the Ravens have had their trio, Ingram has had 13 carries, Dobbins has gotten 31 and Edwards has had 23.

Over the course of the season, Dobbins has averaged 5.4 yards per carry, Edwards 4.8 and Ingram 4.1.

"Mark's a really good player," Roman said. "All those backs are doing a good job. Mark might be getting certain kinds of runs or carries. He's getting a little more of the dirty work at times. That's just how it plays out.

"As far as scrutiny and fantasy football, that's a totally different world than the one I exist in. I like fantasy football. I'm aware of it. My kids are big into it, and if I wasn't doing what I was doing I'd probably be into it pretty big, too. I get it. Fantasy football is great. Reality football is kind of where we live. We're going to do what's best for the team."

Ravens Can't Double Myles Garrett Every Snap

The Browns' Myles Garrett is one of the NFL's top defensive players and sack leaders (10.5) despite missing two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Garrett returned last weekend and figures to be very engaged in Monday night's encounter with the Ravens.

The star defensive end is a primary concern for Roman. While the Ravens will likely double-team Garrett at times, Roman said there will also be times when an offensive lineman will have to deal with Garrett one-on-one.

"We've got to be very cognizant of him and what he's able to do," Roman said. "You can't commit two people to one the whole game. The math doesn't work out. When guys are in one-on-one situations they just have to swell up and get it done."

Roman said Garrett's emergence as a dominant player is obvious.

"I'd say this year more than any other, it's definitely a guy you've got to be aware of," Roman said. "I think he's made some strides in how he plays the game. I think he's done some very impressive things as you watch film. That guy's playing really well. I think he's come on this past season."

Patrick Mekari, Ben Powers Flourishing in Key Roles

Neither Patick Mekari nor Ben Powers were starters when the season began. However, Mekari has become the starting center and Powers has started the past three games at right guard. The Ravens rushed for a season-high 294 yards against Dallas, and it is clear that Powers feels comfortable in his new role.

"We're real pleased with Ben," Roman said. "Ben's always been a real hard worker. Really cares a lot about how he performs and wants to do his job. He works very diligently, he got an opportunity and I think he's taken advantage of that. He's a young player that's developing. I think he's being productive for us and we just have to continue with experience to allow him to grow as a player, which he's showing he will. We're really excited about Ben continuing that trajectory."

Mekari's ability to play any position on the offensive line has been extremely valuable during a season when the offensive line has been impacted by injuries and illness. Left guard Bradley Bozeman, who is the only Week 1 starter in the same position, appreciates having Mekari as a teammate.

"He's a great guy, and he's so freaking versatile," Bozeman said. "I think he's played every position on the O-line, tight end, fullback, whatever you name it, he's done so far for us. Hats off for him always being prepared, diving into his playbook, knowing the scheme inside and out. He's an amazing football player. He gets the job done at center. He does what he needs to do. Had a very good game last week. I think he's just going to grow into a better and better player."

Browns Rushing Attack is Elite

While the Ravens lead the NFL in rushing yards per game (169.0), the Browns are second, averaging 157.8 yards. Nick Chubb (799 yards) and Kareem Hunt (739 yards) both have a chance to have 1,000-yard seasons, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off a game in which he threw four touchdown passes in the first half.

The Browns present a lot of problems for Baltimore to deal with, but the running game is the strength of their offense.

"(Head Coach) Kevin Stefanski's offense is just built for them and Baker Mayfield," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. "It's been a nice marriage. I think Bill Callahan is one of the best offensive line coaches there is in the league. Their offensive line's done a nice job of understanding the schemes. They have every run there is in the NFL. They execute it really well, especially with those backs."

The onus will be on Baltimore's defensive line to win battles up front.

"They've got two Pro Bowl running backs, they've got a great offensive line, and they play as a unit well," defensive tackle Brandon Williams said. "Right now, they're doing everything right. They're doing what they need to do to win. And from seeing them since we played them, until now, they've definitely come into their own. They're a good team, they've always been a good team, and they're showing it."

Chris Board Is Special Teams Pro Bowl Voting Leader

In Pro Bowl fan voting released Thursday, Ravens linebacker Chris Board was the leader among AFC special teams players.

Special Teams Coach Chris Horton said Board is getting the recognition he deserves.

"The growth of Chris over the past few years has been just outstanding," Horton said. "I think people are just noticing him. He's been playing well for us. He's not only playing well for us, he's taking a leadership role like an Anthony Levine and really leading younger guys. And those things really make you a good player. He's got instincts. He's a ball guy. He can beat blocks. He's good with his hands. I think the work you're seeing from him now is really what he's done early on his career. He's just continuing to grow and he's gotten better every year. He's one of the top specials players in this league."

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Monday Night Football kicks off on ESPN at 8:20 p.m. ET and can be streamed on mobile.
news

Late for Work 12/11: Assessing Threat Levels of Teams Vying With Ravens for Playoff Berths

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says the Ravens have the squad to make a postseason run. Did outside linebacker Jihad Ward earn more playing time with his performance against the Cowboys? The latest reports on the Dez Bryant situation.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns

Jimmy Smith is among four Ravens who did not practice Thursday due to injury.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Express Sympathy for Dez Bryant, Want Him Back

Jimmy Smith could return against Cleveland. John Harbaugh has always had high regard for the Browns. Brandon Williams credits Derek Wolfe for leading the defensive line.
news

Dez Bryant Placed on COVID-19 List

Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was pulled out of the Cowboys game because of a positive test, which followed an inconclusive test.
news

Lamar Jackson Is Having Fun Again, And That's Bad News for His Opponents

The Ravens quarterback has had some struggles in his third season but going through a bout with COVID-19 has given him a fresh start.
news

Gus 'The Bus' Edwards Warms Up When It Gets Cold (And Has Improved Handling)

Late in the season, Gus Edwards is a powerful running back who opponents hate to see coming their way.
news

Willie Snead IV Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens wide receiver returned to the practice field Thursday and will begin preparing to take on the Cleveland Browns.
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Continue Their Running Back By Committee?

Will the passing attack get going to open up the playbook? Will Miles Boykin see more after his best game? Will Lamar Jackson mature into a Ray Lewis-like leader?
news

Why Bradley Bozeman Is Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Bradley Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, launched an anti-bullying campaign and have provided meals for hundreds of families during COVID-19.
news

Late for Work 12/10: Ravens' Playoff Odds Vary, But Beating Browns Is Crucial

Is defense's showing vs. Cowboys cause for concern with Browns next? Lamar Jackson versus vs. Baker Mayfield is one of Week 14's best quarterback storylines. The Dez Bryant situation shows the need for a rule change regarding roster flexibility. Joe Buck responds to jinxing Justin Tucker.

Advertising