News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Focuses on Wins, Not Carries

Calais Campbell Says He's Still Not 100 Percent But Improving

Calais Campbell has played the last two games, but he missed three games while dealing with a calf injury while also being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It was a double-whammy for Campbell, who played against the Browns despite not practicing all week. Campbell is hoping his calf gets stronger each week.

"It's a process," Campbell said. "The week before, it definitely hurt a little bit more. This week it held up a little better. I'm still making progress, I've still got some room for improvement. I feel like I was able to go out there and help the team win. I suited up and did the best I could. I definitely didn't play my best ball by any means. But I feel like I was able to affect the game and try to give a spark. It was a big game, we definitely wanted to get that W. I thought I could add some value."

Campbell said he had much more energy against Cleveland than he did during his first game back against Dallas after coming off the Reserve/COVID-list.