News & Notes: Joe Flacco Expects to Keep Growing With Marty Mornhinweg





Joe Flacco Expects to Keep Growing With Marty Mornhinweg

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has had five offensive coordinators in the past five years of his career, but he expects to continue growing with the current one.

After meeting with Head Coach John Harbaugh Monday morning, Flacco was asked whether he expects Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg to stay on board next season.

"Yeah, I do," he said. "[Continuity] is always huge. Our relationship is growing; it's always evolving. It'll definitely be a big thing moving forward."

Mornhinweg took over for Marc Trestman midway through last season and maintained the job this year.

In his first full season as the Ravens offensive coordinator, Baltimore finished No. 27 in total offense (305.4 yards per game) and No. 9 in scoring (24.7 points per game).

The offense got off to a sluggish start and was one of the lowest ranked units in the league through the first half of the year, but got healthier and more cohesive and turned things around during the final nine games.

Only the Los Angeles Rams (29.5 points) averaged more points than the Ravens (29.4) since Week 8.

"It was a tough year – it really was," Flacco said. "The first half of the year was not a lot of happy days walking in here on Mondays and Tuesdays – just the way we fought through some things and struggled early on in the year.

"It was definitely great to see how we rebounded in the last part of the year and gave ourselves a chance. I thought we really played well down the stretch, did a lot of good things."

Ryan Jensen Will 'See Where Life Takes Me'

One of the Ravens' top unrestricted free agents this offseason will be center Ryan Jensen.

In his fifth season, but first as a starter, Jensen not only solidified an uncertain center position, but excelled behind a physical brand of play that helped the Ravens revitalize their rushing attack.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jensen was the 11th-best center in the league.

"People have been in my ear about free agency throughout the season and I just try to focus on the here and now," Jensen said.

"It's been an awesome five years and I hope to be back here, but I'm going to see where life takes me. I'm going to go with the ebbs and flows of life."

Jensen said there hasn't been any dialogue that he's aware of between his agent and the Ravens, but he'll surely be a player Baltimore has serious discussions about bringing back.

"It's been cool to have that kind of breakout year," Jensen said. "It stings the way it ended yesterday, but such is this league sometimes."

Lardarius Webb Wants to Keep Playing

Defensive back Lardarius Webb just wrapped up his ninth NFL season, and he wants to come back for more.

For the first time since 2010, Webb wasn't a full-time starter this season. Instead, the 32-year-old veteran was a mentor and key reserve player at both cornerback and safety.

Webb started three games and was more involved early in the season, but saw his snaps decline behind rookie first-round pick Marlon Humphrey and other young cornerbacks such as Maurice Canady and Jaylen Hill.

Webb finished with 39 tackles, two sacks, four passes defensed and two interceptions.

The Ravens parted ways with Webb last season as part of a salary-cap move, but brought him back later in the offseason on a three-year deal.

"I'm going to play until they kick me out," Webb said. "I enjoyed playing the role I played this year with the younger guys and improving them. But I do like playing [on the field]. I'm going to ride it out."

Terrance West Learned From a 'Difficult' Year

It certainly wasn't the season Terrance West envisioned after starting 13 games and leading the Ravens in rushing last year.

West began the season as the team's lead back, but didn't see the field again after suffering a knee injury in Week 5. He finished the year with 39 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

"It was very difficult, but it was a learning process," West said. "I got better from this situation in a lot of ways, and I'm just ready to get back to work and let whatever happens happen."

West was healthy enough to play after the bye, but was active for just one of the Ravens' final seven games and didn't see any touches.

"It was very disappointing," West said. "I worked hard all offseason and put in a lot of work. To get back healthy and not play, it hurt. But I got better and I have a positive attitude and ready to get back to work."

Now West is set to hit the free-agent market this offseason. Does the Baltimore native expect to continue to play for his hometown team?

"I don't know," he said. "Whatever happens happens. I would love to play football again. I just want to play football."

Campanaro's Ankle Injury 'Nothing Serious'

A scary moment occurred late in Sunday's game when wide receiver Michael Campanaro went to the ground clutching his leg after slipping on the medical tent on the Ravens' sideline during a kickoff return.

Campanaro was taken immediately to the locker room after the play, but he revealed Monday that the injury is a sprained ankle.

"It's nothing serious and will just be out a few weeks," he said. "I dodged a bullet."

Campanaro will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and he's coming off a year where he was able to stay healthy for all but two games. He caught 19 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown, and also had a punt return touchdown. He averaged 10.8 yards per punt return this year.

Alex Lewis Expects to be Ready for Offseason Program

Starting left guard Alex Lewis spoke with the media for the first time since underdoing season-ending shoulder surgery in August. The injury cost him his entire second season.

He's nearing the sixth month of an eighth-month recovery, and he told reporters he expects to participate in the entire voluntary offseason conditioning program.

"I'll be back ready to go once April comes around," Lewis said. "I'm ready to rock."

Lewis initially tried to play through the shoulder issue last summer before doctors determined he needed to undergo surgery. James Hurst stepped into the starting left guard spot and played all 16 games in Lewis' absence.

Lewis will be the favorite to move back into the starting guard spot next year, and he also has the ability to play right tackle.