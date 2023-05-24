News & Notes: John Harbaugh Is Pleased With OTA Attendance 

As the Ravens lined up for 11-on-11 reps during Wednesday's OTAs, it wasn't hard to find starters on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Attendance at OTAs is voluntary, but Head Coach John Harbaugh liked the turnout and tone of Wednesday's practice. Harbaugh added that he was not concerned about veterans who had yet to report, such as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and tight end Mark Andrews. In previous years, some veterans have come to certain OTA weeks and not others.

"I'm happy with the numbers," Harbaugh said. "We've got a lot of guys here. The numbers are really high – that's exciting. The energy is really good.

"I'm a coach; I want everybody here. I want every player here all the time doing everything they can. Now, is that necessarily the best thing? I don't know. Everybody has got their own circumstance, and that's OK. I think about what OBJ is doing, for instance, out there in Arizona; I don't have any problem with that, or [with what] Mark [Andrews] is doing out there. They'll be in here soon enough – whenever they're ready and when they need it. They talk to me and tell me what they're doing. They're working hard."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson made his practice debut and said he'll be at the remainder of OTAs.

"New offense – I had to get that down pat before the season rolls in, because the season is getting nearer," Jackson said. "Even though we've got a couple months left, still, I just wanted to learn the new offense and get with my guys."

Linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith, safety Marcus Williams, and offensive linemen Tyler Linderbaum and Morgan Moses were among the most active participants during the workout open to the media.