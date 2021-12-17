News & Notes: Knowing He Might Start Hasn't Changed Tyler Huntley's Mindset

Tyler Huntley has approached every situation with poise as a young quarterback, and that hasn't changed this week, knowing he might start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

When Huntley has played in the past, he has received little advance warning or none at all. He found out about two hours before kickoff that he would start Week 11 in Chicago. On two other occasions, against Buffalo in last year's playoffs and against Cleveland last weekend, Huntley entered the game after Jackson was injured.

However, Huntley has taken all the first-team reps in practice this week with Jackson still recovering from last week's ankle injury. Huntley believes the extra reps will help, and he has remained calm about the prospect of starting a crucial Week 15 game against a formidable foe.

"I feel like I don't prepare any different than any other week; I just got way more reps this week," Huntley said. "That's about it. I feel like that'll make it a little bit more comfortable."

Huntley's cool demeanor is something coaches and players noticed right away after he was signed as an undrafted rookie last year. Though he is soft spoken, Huntley has confidence in his ability and hasn't been fazed by the NFL stage.

"Football is football," Huntley said. "That's the only answer I can give you. Since I've played little league, [if] they want me throw the ball, I can throw the ball, and so that's all that it comes down to."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Huntley has been in command all week and is ready to go if Jackson can't play.