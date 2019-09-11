News & Notes: Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray Could Be the 'Future of Football'

After Sunday's record-setting show in Miami, Lamar Jackson is still all the buzz around the NFL.

He was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award Monday morning, and was a frequent topic of conversation both in Baltimore and Arizona.

Let's just call this the Jackson version of News & Notes:

Jackson-Murray Are the Next Gen Quarterback

Jackson and Murray will likely continue to be linked as their careers continue because of their playing style.

They're certainly not clones, and it's always precarious to compared compare quarterbacks, but there's no doubt that both have dynamic speed and rushing ability and threaten defenses in unique ways. They are two of the fastest quarterbacks to come out of the draft in quite some time.

Though the league has become more pass-happy, the NFL is always cyclical and quarterbacks that can run may become more in vogue, especially if Jackson continues his success and Murray delivers as the No. 1-overall pick.

"It's two very dynamic playmakers, no question," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday. "They could be the future of football if they continue to work and develop."

"I think the ability of a quarterback to move around and create on their own is really important," Head Coach John Harbaugh said, citing old-timers such as Sammy Baugh and Fran Tarkenton, as well as Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers and Michael Vick. "It's probably something that is going to expand in different ways with different schemes now. Some of the schemes that you're talking about that are coming up from the college game and the high school game are starting to show up in the program."

Neither Jackson or Murray ran much in Week 1. Jackson had just two designed runs and one scramble that totaled six yards. Murray ran three times for 13 yards in his NFL debut.

With that said, both teams' defenses will be prepared for the quarterback to take off – and that's not something they enjoy.