News & Notes: Marquise Brown Is 'Full-Go' for Regular-Season Opener

Harbaugh Sheds Light on Defensive Linemen Decision

One of the more noteworthy decisions the Ravens made for their 53-man roster was to keep five defensive linemen, which is fewer than they traditionally hold onto.

Baltimore parted ways with fourth-year defensive tackle Willie Henry and second-year defensive end Zach Sieler, who returned to the practice squad Sunday. Henry wasn't claimed off waivers and is a free agent.

Harbaugh said there was no "real factor" in the decision, and they simply kept the players that played the best.

"Five is not a low number," he said. "We usually go a little heavy in the D-line, to be honest with you, especially with the way the game is being played now. You don't really see too much base-defense anymore. It's less than 20 percent."

Ravens Hoping to Get Turnovers Off 'Swashbuckler' Ryan Fitzpatrick

Flores named veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins' starter last Thursday, but the Ravens are hoping to put a lid on the return of any "FitzMagic"' this Sunday.

Fitzpatrick was the buzz of the NFL at the start of last season. He got his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, off to a 2-0 start by topping 400 passing yards in each game with eight touchdowns to just one interception.

But "Fitzmagic" started to lose its shine in Week 3 against Pittsburgh. Fitzpatrick again topped 400 passing yards and threw three touchdowns, but he also tossed three interceptions. In his last two games as the Bucs' starter, Fitzpatrick threw five interceptions and no touchdowns and was replaced by Jameis Winston.

Fitzpatrick has a pretty good track record against the Ravens, as Harbaugh pointed out. In six games, Fitzpatrick has a 4-2 record and has tossed five touchdowns to two interceptions.

Harbaugh said he was not at all surprised that the Dolphins chose Fitzpatrick, who beat out Josh Rosen, to be their starter.

"He's always played well against us if you go back and look at it, so we have nothing but respect for Ryan Fitzpatrick. He's been good. He's proven. He's had a lot of big games," Harbaugh said.