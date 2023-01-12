News & Notes: Ravens Expect a Different Game in Second Trip Back to Cincinnati 

The oddity of facing the Bengals in back-to-back games has impacted the Ravens' preparation this week.

The Ravens didn't dive deep into their playbook in Week 18, knowing there was a possibility they could face the Bengals again one week later. Now it's playoff time, and everything is on the table for Sunday night's rematch. Both teams will be ready to unveil plays, formations, and strategies that they didn't use in Week 18. The teams will be the same, but the game could be very different.

"Did they empty all their stuff against us, did we empty all the stuff against them?" Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "It's just very unique to go back-to-back weeks against a team. Generally speaking, the second game's a lot different than the first."

The Ravens are hoping for a different outcome after losing 27-16 in Week 18. Trying to throw Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow off his rhythm will be one of Baltimore's primary goals, and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald is known for using multiple packages and formations under normal circumstances.

In this situation, facing Burrow for the second time in two weeks with the season on the line, Macdonald could become even more creative than usual.

"Never played anybody back-to-back before, so that process is unique," Macdonald said. "We definitely have a strategy involved on how we wanted to play the game (Week 18), with the realistic possibility of playing it again."

While the Bengals will have different things in store, Macdonald said the defense could benefit from having recent snaps against the Bengals' offense.

"All their guys did play, it's not like they weren't playing their guys," Macdonald said. "Just to see how fast the ball comes out, how he moves in the pocket. How they're blocking certain things."

Ravens safety Chuck Clark, one of the NFL's best at film study, anticipates the Bengals may put different twists on plays, while using some of the same formations they showed last week.