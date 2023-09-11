News & Notes: Ravens Not Likely to Shop for Running Back

The season-ending Achilles injury to J.K. Dobbins will force the Ravens to adjust, but Head Coach John Harbaugh does not anticipate signing a running back from outside the organization.
Gus Edwards and Justice Hill shared the running back duties after Dobbins left the game on Sunday, and veteran Melvin Gordon III can be elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who made the initial 53-man roster, is eligible to come off injured reserve after Week 4.
That's a lot of talent still in the running back room, and Harbaugh does not anticipate the Ravens adding another back to the mix.
"I think that we're good, I like the guys that we've got," Harbaugh said. "Melvin, he's here for a reason. Certainly didn't expect it to be this quick, but that's why he's here, why he wanted to stay here I think. He likes it here. He likes the offense, he likes the environment. He's a heck of a talented guy. You saw him in the preseason. He's a proven back. I'm very glad that he's here."
Reducing Penalties Will Be Point of Emphasis
The Ravens were penalized 13 times for 106 yards on Sunday, making them the NFL's most-penalized team heading into Monday night's Jets-Bills game that will conclude Week 1.
Baltimore helped the Texans by committing two penalties on a second-quarter drive that resulted in a Houston field goal. Justin Madubuike was called for a face mask penalty early in the drive, followed by a roughing the passer call against Travis Jones eight plays later.
Reducing the number of penalties called against them will be a point of emphasis for the Ravens during practice this week.
"Way too many penalties," Harbaugh said. "Too many times we took chips and put them back in front of our opponent. We don't want to do that. We want to keep the chips, hoard the chips. We don't need to be giving them things that are caused by us not doing the things we need to do."
Designed Runs By Lamar Jackson Will Remain Part of Offense
Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard raised some eyebrows after Sunday's game, when he questioned how much Lamar Jackson would run this year after signing his contract extension.
"I mean, he's a guy, like, we know he just got paid," Greenard said. "He wanted to sit in the pocket as much as he could, more than he wanted to run. He was trying to stay in the pocket. It kind of worked to our advantage at times."
However, Harbaugh said designed runs for Jackson would remain a part of Baltimore's offense, although the game plan will vary from week to week.
"That is an element of his game that defenses are going to have to account for, for sure, every week," Harbaugh said. "They're going to have to account for him both out of the pocket, extending plays and also with the QB-driven plays, and we have a myriad of those plays."
Ronald Darby Took Advantage of Extended Action
Veteran cornerback Ronald Darby had an excellent debut for the Ravens, starting and playing 69 of the 77 defensive snaps. It was Darby's first game since suffering a torn ACL in Week 5 playing for the Broncos last year, and he didn't sign with the Ravens until Aug. 18. However, Darby fit seamlessly into the cornerback rotation.
Rock Ya-Sin played seven snaps and is still ramping up after a knee injury suffered during training camp. Harbaugh likes how the cornerback depth is shaping up.
"We have a good guy in Rock who got in there late," Harbaugh said. "I think he's going to be a lot stronger this week so we'll have a chance to roll our guys in, and then when Marlon comes back we're going to feel good about our situation there.
"I thought Ronald played really well, especially coming back from an injury. You kind of forget that even happened. He looks good to me."