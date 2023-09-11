News & Notes: Ravens Not Likely to Shop for Running Back

Reducing Penalties Will Be Point of Emphasis

The Ravens were penalized 13 times for 106 yards on Sunday, making them the NFL's most-penalized team heading into Monday night's Jets-Bills game that will conclude Week 1.

Baltimore helped the Texans by committing two penalties on a second-quarter drive that resulted in a Houston field goal. Justin Madubuike was called for a face mask penalty early in the drive, followed by a roughing the passer call against Travis Jones eight plays later.

Reducing the number of penalties called against them will be a point of emphasis for the Ravens during practice this week.

"Way too many penalties," Harbaugh said. "Too many times we took chips and put them back in front of our opponent. We don't want to do that. We want to keep the chips, hoard the chips. We don't need to be giving them things that are caused by us not doing the things we need to do."

Designed Runs By Lamar Jackson Will Remain Part of Offense

Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard raised some eyebrows after Sunday's game, when he questioned how much Lamar Jackson would run this year after signing his contract extension.

"I mean, he's a guy, like, we know he just got paid," Greenard said. "He wanted to sit in the pocket as much as he could, more than he wanted to run. He was trying to stay in the pocket. It kind of worked to our advantage at times."

However, Harbaugh said designed runs for Jackson would remain a part of Baltimore's offense, although the game plan will vary from week to week.