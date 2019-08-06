News & Notes: Ravens Very Pleased With Progress Made in Joint Practices

A Full Breakdown of Ravens' Running Back Corps

One of the Ravens' more intriguing position battles is at running back, where the Ravens have five players that could legitimately make the 53-man roster and three to four spots to fill.

Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and rookie fourth-round pick Justice Hill are virtual locks to make the team, leaving Kenneth Dixon, Tyler Ervin and DeLance Turner battling for perhaps one more spot.

First-year Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss broke down each player, and even compared them to "Lion King" characters.

Here's his summary:

Ingram (Mufasa): "I think he's probably the most complete back in the NFL in terms of his ability to execute any run scheme, to pass-protect, to run routes out of the backfield, split him out and run routes. There's not a play in football that you wouldn't want to run with Mark."

Edwards: "Gus is probably one of the hardest working players I've ever been around. He comes to work every day, and it's just all business. He does everything that's asked and then some, and that really pays off. If you're a fan of old-school Ravens football and a punishing run game and hard work and that's what you're about, you should get a Gus Edwards jersey, because that's what he's about."

Hill (Simba): "Every once in a while, he'll go where we tell him not to. He'll run into a pack of hyenas on defense. But he has a very bright future with the Ravens, for sure. He's extremely fast, he can catch the ball. The thing that I've been really happy with is he's really taken to the way we teach pass protection. He's been very stout, very physical."

Dixon: "As a runner, the most pure talented guy we have, which says a lot because we have some talented guys. The thing that has hurt him in the past has been a lot of stuff outside of his control. The best ability is availability sometimes, and right now he's doing a great job just controlling the things he can control."

Ervin: "Extremely athletic. He's played receiver in this league, he's played tailback in this league, I think he could play corner, too. He's that type of athlete, and his path to making this team is to be the punt returner, and he knows that."