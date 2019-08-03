News & Notes: Robert Griffin III Finding Ways to Work Around Hand Injury

Robert Griffin III has been unable to participate in practice reps since fracturing a bone in his throwing hand during the Ravens' practice at M&T Bank Stadium. However, Griffin has been a noticeable presence on the field, standing behind the quarterbacks and mimicking their footwork and timing during drills.

The Ravens signed backup quarterback Joe Callahan to join Trace McSorley as the backups to starter Lamar Jackson. Meanwhile, Griffin has started to grab a ball and throw it lightly while standing off to the side. His work ethic, though he is still weeks away from being cleared to play, has impressed Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"RGIII comes out here in full pads, and he goes through every read, every play, the mechanics of it," Harbaugh said. "He's probably getting more work in than if he was playing, in lot of ways. I give him a lot of credit for that. He's a pro, and he's doing a great job."

Ravens Say Joint Practices With Jaguars Will Be Relief From Training Camp Monotony

Saturday marked the ninth day of training camp practice for the Ravens, and all the hitting in the heat has left players itching for something new. They will get their wish Monday and Tuesday of next week, when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit for joint practices, before facing the Ravens in Thursday night's preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

"You don't want to tee off on your own teammates out here, so you kind of hold back a little bit, but you also need to get better," tight end Nick Boyle said. "I think practicing against another team, naturally, your energy is going to rise. The competition is going to rise."

For Ravens inside linebacker Kenny Young, facing the Jaguars will be a chance to see several familiar faces.

"I'm looking forward to competing against Myles Jack, who I played at UCLA with, and really was one of the main reasons I went to UCLA for what he was doing in the PAC-12 and for the UCLA Bruins," Young said. "Leonard Fournette, I played against him in high school. That was probably the only game where I had 25 tackles, when we played him. They have loaded competition, and it's good to see new faces roll in here in the next few days and competing and getting after it a little bit, because I miss playing ball."

Harbaugh Says Marshal Yanda's Foot/Ankle Issue Isn't Serious

Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda missed his second straight practice Saturday, but Harbaugh said Yanda was dealing with a foot/ankle injury that wasn't serious. Running back Mark Ingram II and safety Earl Thomas III were given a veteran's day off Saturday.