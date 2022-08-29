News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley Doesn't Practice, Still a Chance He Plays Week 1

Update on Tyus Bowser's Progress

The Ravens placed outside linebacker on the reserve/PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. However, Harbaugh said he is pleased with Bowser's progress and left the door open for his return Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I feel really good about his recovery," Harbaugh said. "I've seen him rehab, I've seen him move, I've seen how strong he looks. He looks really good.

"Part of that is how the player feels – just being as straight as [he] can be with it. He's got to feel right. We're not going to put a player out there until he feels right, he's confident and all those kinds of things. But as far as all the measurables, he looks really good, and I'm confident that when he comes back, he's going to have a great year."

Bowser led the Ravens with 7.0 sacks last season.

Harbaugh also gave an update on cornerback Kevon Seymour, who suffered a sprained ankle Saturday night and was thankful the injury wasn't more serious.