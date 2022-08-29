News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley Doesn't Practice, Still a Chance He Plays Week 1

When Ronnie Stanley passed his physical and came off the physically unable to perform list Friday, it set the stage for him to return to practice Monday.
However, Stanley didn't suit up after all and Head Coach John Harbaugh explained why.
"We'll be looking for him maybe tomorrow," Harbaugh said. "They have a plan in there and they're kind of working him back in. When he's out there in individual, we'll start coaching him."
The Ravens ideally want to get Stanley as much practice time as possible if he's going to play Week 1 against the New York Jets. The team has the rest of this week, then will get a little time off over Labor Day weekend to recharge before game week preparations.
Is that enough practice time for Stanley to shake off the rust and be ready for Week 1?
"I think there's a chance, but I wouldn't comment on what the number is for strategic reasons," Harbaugh said.
After playing in the Week 1 season opener in Las Vegas last season, Stanley went on the shelf and ultimately opted to have a second surgery on Oct. 19.
Update on Tyus Bowser's Progress
The Ravens placed outside linebacker on the reserve/PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. However, Harbaugh said he is pleased with Bowser's progress and left the door open for his return Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I feel really good about his recovery," Harbaugh said. "I've seen him rehab, I've seen him move, I've seen how strong he looks. He looks really good.
"Part of that is how the player feels – just being as straight as [he] can be with it. He's got to feel right. We're not going to put a player out there until he feels right, he's confident and all those kinds of things. But as far as all the measurables, he looks really good, and I'm confident that when he comes back, he's going to have a great year."
Bowser led the Ravens with 7.0 sacks last season.
Harbaugh also gave an update on cornerback Kevon Seymour, who suffered a sprained ankle Saturday night and was thankful the injury wasn't more serious.
"He has an ankle sprain, so that's good news," Harbaugh said. "It's not going to be like a week, it could be a few weeks. But, we'll have him sometime early in the season."
Harbaugh Keeps Plan for Left Guard Under Wraps
Ben Powers didn't play in Saturday's preseason finale while Tyre Phillips started at right tackle and also played left guard. Both are competing to start Week 1, and if a decision has been made, Harbaugh refused to reveal it.
"We're probably at the point now where we're just not going to talk about that," Harbaugh said. "We have our plans, but there's not strategic value in announcing them."
Ben Cleveland, who was out all last week, returned to practice Monday,[comma] as did cornerback Jalyn Armour Davis. Others who did not practice were wide receivers James Proche II (hamstring), Tylan Wallace (knee) and Shemar Bridges; TE Charlie Kolar (hernia); Stanley, offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (knee), outside linebacker Daelin Hayes and David Ojabo (Achilles); safety Kyle Hamilton, defensive lineman Aaron Crawford (groin) and Travis Jones (knee) and cornerbacks Pepe Williams and Seymour (ankle);
Tyler Linderbaum Benefits From Preseason Action
Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum made his preseason debut Saturday, returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for two weeks. Harbaugh felt it was important Linderbaum got his feet wet prior to playing Week 1 and gave his analysis after watching the film.
"Only nine plays, which [was] probably the right thing to do," Harbaugh said. "But he looked good. He handled it well. [There are] some things with cadence and things like that, [so] it was good that we got him out there, so he has a feel for it before he goes in. We're going to be in a very hostile environment; it's not going to be anything like what we had at home in a preseason game."
Nationals Pitcher Josiah Gray Visits Practice
Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray, an avid Ravens fan, was a guest at practice Monday. Gray grew up in New Rochelle, N.Y., but adopted the Ravens as his favorite team as a youngster.
"I said, 'Why a Ravens fan?'" Harbaugh said. "He said, 'Well, I just didn't like the Giants or the Jets, and I liked Ray Lewis.'"
Gray will be pulling for the Ravens when they face the Jets Week 1.
He also loved hooking up with Lamar Jackson.