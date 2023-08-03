News & Notes: Todd Monken Says Ravens Offense Has 'A Lot of Work to Do'

Ravens players have enthusiastically embraced Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system since being introduced to it this offseason. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley said things are "really starting to click early." Tight end Mark Andrews said on NFL Network's "Inside Training Camp Live" that he had never seen the team more locked in.
However, Monken says it's early in the process of building the high level of execution he's looking for.
"It's a work in progress," Monken said. "We're not nearly where we need to be, and we shouldn't be. It's early in camp, we have a lot of work to do."
Monken said he appreciates how hard the players are working, and that they are open to doing whatever it takes to pick up the system quickly.
"I appreciate Mark saying that. It'll only matter what we do on Sundays, what we do every day," Monken said. "I wasn't here in the past, so I can't speak to what it looked like before. Am I appreciative [that] we're locked in? Yes. That's what being a pro is.
"This is a job. I don't know how else to say it. We get to play a kid's game, but don't make any mistake about it, we're paid to do a job. I take full advantage of that and I appreciate that they have been attentive … they've wanted to embrace the new system, what we're doing. Now, we just got to continue to take those next steps because we're not there yet."
Monken Will Be Excited to Have J.K. Dobbins Back When He Arrives
J.K. Dobbins is expected to be a key part of Baltimore's offense this season, the kind of weapon Monken can utilize as an explosive running back and a capable receiver in the passing game. However, Dobbins has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of camp, and Monken said he was uncertain when that would change.
"We'd love to have J.K. out there, there's no question about it," Monken said. "We look forward to when he does get out there. I don't control that. What I control is what we do each day on the practice field, and we'll be excited when he gets back.
"I talk to him every day. I don't know. He has a big smile on his face. I don't know what else to say. He's here every day so when he's out there, we'll be fired up he's out there."
Jalyn Armour-Davis Has an Opportunity to Earn Larger Role at Cornerback
Second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis had his rookie season cut short by a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve in September.
However, Armour-Davis has a history of playing well when healthy. After suffering a season-ending knee injury as a freshman at Alabama, Armour-Davis bounced back and earned a starting job as a junior before he left school early to enter the draft.
The Ravens drafted Armour-Davis in the fourth round in 2022, viewing him as a versatile cornerback with plenty of upside. Armour-Davis had a strong practice Wednesday after veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin went to the locker room early. Following Thursday's walkthrough, Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald made it clear Armour-Davis had an opportunity to earn more playing time.
"Obviously, we've got a great competition going on opposite Marlon," Macdonald said. "There are going to be more reps to be had, for sure – we'll see how long it lasts – but I think the focus has been there from Day 1 with those guys.
"Jalyn is a guy that we were really excited [about] when we drafted him. He's got a lot of ability, and he's a very smart player. He's versatile; he can play multiple spots. But this is an opportunity for him to go show what he can do and see if he can earn himself a job."
New Nickel Cornerback Arthur Maulet Has Brought Energy to Practice
Since veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet signed with the Ravens last week, he's been an easy player to spot at practices. No. 34 on defense has been around the football, playing aggressively despite being new to the system.
The 30-year-old Maulet appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers last year and was their primary nickel cornerback the past two seasons. Maulet has an opportunity to earn a role in the cornerback rotation and his approach has pleased Macdonald.
"He has great energy and provides a little fire to the nickel position out there," Macdonald said. "[There are] a lot of things that we've done that are not so consistent with how he's done things, so, considering that learning curve, [I'm] actually impressed with how fast he's picked everything up. Just a fun guy to be around and just attacking what we're asking him to do."