News & Notes: Todd Monken Says Ravens Offense Has 'A Lot of Work to Do'

Ravens players have enthusiastically embraced Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system since being introduced to it this offseason. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley said things are "really starting to click early." Tight end Mark Andrews said on NFL Network's "Inside Training Camp Live" that he had never seen the team more locked in.

However, Monken says it's early in the process of building the high level of execution he's looking for.

"It's a work in progress," Monken said. "We're not nearly where we need to be, and we shouldn't be. It's early in camp, we have a lot of work to do."

Monken said he appreciates how hard the players are working, and that they are open to doing whatever it takes to pick up the system quickly.

"I appreciate Mark saying that. It'll only matter what we do on Sundays, what we do every day," Monken said. "I wasn't here in the past, so I can't speak to what it looked like before. Am I appreciative [that] we're locked in? Yes. That's what being a pro is.

"This is a job. I don't know how else to say it. We get to play a kid's game, but don't make any mistake about it, we're paid to do a job. I take full advantage of that and I appreciate that they have been attentive … they've wanted to embrace the new system, what we're doing. Now, we just got to continue to take those next steps because we're not there yet."

Monken Will Be Excited to Have J.K. Dobbins Back When He Arrives

J.K. Dobbins is expected to be a key part of Baltimore's offense this season, the kind of weapon Monken can utilize as an explosive running back and a capable receiver in the passing game. However, Dobbins has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of camp, and Monken said he was uncertain when that would change.

"We'd love to have J.K. out there, there's no question about it," Monken said. "We look forward to when he does get out there. I don't control that. What I control is what we do each day on the practice field, and we'll be excited when he gets back.