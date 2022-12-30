News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Facing Another Important Start

Avoiding Three-and-Outs Has Been a Ravens Strength

The Ravens want to finish more drives with touchdowns, but they've been good at keeping their offense on the field. Only the Houston Texans have fewer three-and-outs this season, and Baltimore ranks seventh in the NFL in time of possession.

Harbaugh said avoiding three-and-outs has been a point of emphasis.

"The ability to get the first first-down is something that we really emphasize," Harbaugh said. "We like to get the first first-down on first- or second-down; it's another point we think is important. Then, obviously, third-down success really matters because you want to stay on the field, you want to keep the chains moving. With that, you'd like to get some big plays in there, some big chunk plays and also some scoring plays. So, those are things I think we're working really hard for."

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that Baltimore continued taking a hard look at its red zone offense this week.

"Our No. 1 goal is to win the game, and the No. 2 goal is to score points, it's a huge emphasis for us moving forward," Roman said. "It's very simple fixes, but we're just going to keep pushing the envelope in that area, as we are everywhere."

Mike Macdonald Pleased With Kyle Hamilton's Growth

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton equaled his season high playing 50 snaps Week 16 against the Falcons. The previous week, Hamilton had a season-high eight tackles against the Browns.

Hamilton has given the Ravens more speed and physicality in the secondary, and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald praised the rookie for not losing confidence early in the season.

"When Kyle got here, we just put him at safety and tried to get his feet wet there and master one position," Macdonald said. "He started to find a good role at dime and nickel in certain situations. And then adding Roquan [Smith] … I can see he's kind of finding a place there at nickel and sometimes at dime [and] a little bit of safety.