Late for Work: Ravens Get High Grades for 'Home Run Pick' Nate Wiggins

Reddick and Griffin weren't alone in endorsing the Ravens' selection of Wiggins. The pick received universal praise and high grades from pundits:

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: "Grade: A. The Ravens are ready to push forward at corner, where they needed some depth behind Marlon Humphrey and a potential upgrade from Brandon Stephens outside. They had to grab a falling Wiggins for his size, speedy, and savvy playmaking."

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar: "Grade: A. The Ravens like aggressive cornerbacks, and there aren't too many more aggressive cornerbacks in this class than Wiggins, who will press and match and carry receivers all over the field. He's not the biggest guy at 6' 1⅜" and 173 pounds, so maybe he'll need to down a few crab cakes when he hits town, but everything else is on point."

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner: "Grade: A-. One of the fastest players on the board (4.28 at the combine), Wiggins is fast off the line of scrimmage and also possesses excellent second-level speed — making him incredibly difficult to beat vertically. Wiggins' length at 6 feet 1 with near-31-inch arms is also a plus, as he got his hands on 25 passes over the last two seasons at Clemson. The question marks here are size and power. Wiggins was 173 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine before reporting a 182-pound weight later at his pro day. He was mainly an outside-only corner in college, and there are questions about how much he can give a team against the run. A first-round talent in this draft, though, to be sure."

The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino: "Grade: A-. This is a strong fit that we often mocked. The Baltimore Ravens needed playmaking at the position, and Nate Wiggins brings speed and effort. He's an ideal man coverage option for a unit lacking high-end talent across Marlon Humphrey."

The Nashville Tennessean’s Nick Gray: "Grade: A-. From a traits standpoint, Wiggins can wow with speed and athleticism. He's a willing and aggressive cover corner who fits Baltimore's defense."

Ebony Bird's Mike Luciano: Grade: A-. The secondary was elite last year, and adding Wiggins will help keep it that way in a passing league. … Wiggins is a top-shelf athlete who could easily become a Pro Bowler if he dips into his reservoir of talent. Baltimore landed a Top-20 player at No. 30, and that's a win for all involved."

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: "Grade: B+. They have a need at corner and Wiggins might be the best cover player of all of them. He isn't a great tackler, but he can lock on and play press man in their defense. He just needs to improve his tackling."

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: "Grade: B+. It feels like the Ravens sit back and scoop up good players in the back end of the first round every year, and they did it again here. Wiggins is wiry thin and weighed in at just 173 pounds at the combine, but he brings electric speed (4.28-second 40-yard dash) and plays with instincts in coverage. He's a plug-and-play starter on the outside opposite Marlon Humphrey."

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: "Grade: B. Wiggins' recovery speed stood out on tape and was confirmed with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's not a physical tackler but is competitive at the catch point. Wiggins weighed just 173 pounds (measuring 6-foot-1 3/8 inch) at the combine, which is reminiscent of last year's lean first-round corner for Washington, Emmanuel Forbes, who struggled as a rookie."

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame: "Grade: B-. Wiggins is an exceptional athlete. He's also undersized at 6'1" and 173 pounds, a weight which undoubtedly had some teams taking him off their boards. That said, Wiggins can always overcome many issues with his 4.28 40-yard dash, along with a good weight program at the next level."

Pro Football Focus: "Grade: Good. The Ravens select the lengthy but light Wiggins to play alongside Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton in their secondary. Wiggins' closing speed is elite, and he showed good press ability in college despite his frame. He led the ACC with an 89.4 PFF coverage grade over the last two seasons. If he can handle NFL receivers' play strength, he has immense potential."

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: "The Ravens couldn't believe that Wiggins, one of their top-20 rated players, was still on the board at the bottom of the first round. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta turned down eight offers to trade back because they loved Wiggins so much. Wiggins, who was the second-fastest player at this year's NFL combine, only allowed 176 yards to receivers in 10 games last season. He has the speed to match up against the likes of Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The Ravens can use Wiggins and Brandon Stephens as their outside cornerbacks and shift physical Marlon Humphrey into the slot. It just got tougher to move the ball against a Baltimore defense that allowed the fewest points in the league last season."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Wiggins is a sensible pick who carries plenty of upside. He adds much-needed quality depth in the present and gives the team an expected starter in the future."

Wacker: "A record run of 14 consecutive offensive players going off the board to start the draft meant that the Ravens had a juicy bounty of defensive options by the time they were on the clock with the 30th pick, which is how they incredibly ended up with Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. At 6 feet 1 and 173 pounds, he is slight, but he can fly."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Vasilis Lericos: "General Manager Eric DeCosta landed a bonafide steal with Wiggins late in the first round. The cover corner with rare speed and agility was mocked as a top-20 pick throughout the draft cycle, but Baltimore, true to form, was able to land the Clemson product at 30 overall. Cornerback has arguably been the primary position responsible for the Ravens' defensive dynasty during the last few decades and Wiggins has the skill set to carry on that tradition with sticky 'seatbelt' coverage prowess that is rarely available beyond the lottery picks. Solid double with home run potential is the Ozzie Newsome Ravens Way. If DeCosta can add a couple more playmakers on Day 2 of the draft, the Ravens will be well prepared for a rematch with the Chiefs next postseason."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Joshua Reed: "Patience paid off for General Manager Eric DeCosta and the Ravens again as they landed arguably the best pure cover cornerback in this year's class according to many pundits and DeCosta himself. On a night dominated by offense, they came away with tremendous value who could be a potential perennial Pro Bowler. Wiggins possesses great athleticism, speed and natural coverage ability and plays with relentless effort."