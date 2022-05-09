Late for Work 5/9: NFL Execs Scrutinize Ravens' Draft Choices

It appears not everybody is ready to give props to the Ravens for their draft class last week.

Though the Ravens received unanimous praise from the media, NFL executives told The Athletic's Mike Sando they aren't so keen on the Ravens' selections. One was critical of their two first-round selections, safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum.

"A lot depends on how you view Linderbaum, because it is beauty in the eye of the beholder with him," an evaluator said. "There is not a great precedent of guys his size being great players in the league. He is very similar size-wise to Garrett Bradbury, who just got his fifth-year option declined. Kyle Hamilton checked every box except for the athletic component."

Another executive criticized the picks due to the positions they selected.

"I'm more bullish on Baltimore, but I can see the skepticism," an exec told Sando. "While I like a lot of the players they picked, the positions they focused on were kind of weird: strong safety, center, nose tackle, punter, two tight ends. Kyle Hamilton fell and probably for a reason. He is a weird shape, tall and slow. Linderbaum was highly rated, but he's a center. Ojabo, they got a quote-unquote value pick there, but he might not play. Travis Jones, he is a guy that the analytics loved. His measurables were very good. But his tape was not."