NFL Gives Reed Defensive Honor





While fans can still vote for Ravens safety for the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week, the four-time Pro Bowler earned more honors from the NFL.

Reed was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the league for his efforts in Baltimore's 24-10 victory over the Washington Redskins.

The playmaker was all over the field Sunday, nearly winning the contest single-handedly.

Less than one minute into the game, Reed intercepted Redskins quarterback Jason Campbell's third pass off an attempt that was tipped by linebacker Terrell Suggs. The ball fluttered high in the air before rapidly falling, and Reed was able to make a diving shoestring theft for his fourth pick of the year.

The Ravens were able to turn the possession on their own 45-yard line into a Le'Ron McClain touchdown for the first points of the night.

Reed wasn't finished, however.

At the 9:43 mark in the opening stanza, Reed came up from his safety position to strip running back Clinton Portis after an 11-yard run. The ball popped loose, and No. 20 was there to scoop up the flub and race 22 yards to the end zone.

The touchdown was Reed's 11th of his career and third this season.

Later, Reed quelled any late-game heroics from Washington with his second interception of the game, widening his team lead to five picks on the year. Reed simply snared a deep Campbell pass to tight end Chris Cooley at the Ravens' 49-yard line and returned it to the Washington 46 before sliding to effective end the game.