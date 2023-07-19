Late for Work 7/19: NFL Network Pundit Predicts Ravens' Season Will End With a Thud

NFL Network Pundit Predicts Ravens' Season Will End With a Thud

If NFL Network's Adam Rank's crystal ball is accurate, the 2023 Ravens will begin the season with a bang and end it with a thud.

Predicting the outcome for every Ravens game, Rank has them winning their first three games en route to an 8-2 start. Then he sees them going 1-6 the rest of the way, ending the season with four consecutive losses to finish 9-8.

Rank has Baltimore losing at Jacksonville and San Francisco in Weeks 15 and 16, then falling at home to Miami and Pittsburgh in Weeks 17 and 18.

"The Ravens always start off as a house of fire, putting together a ton of wins, then the wheels just kind of fall off," Rank said. "I look at the back end of that schedule, I think the same thing is going to happen this season."

Rank also predicted the Ravens to lose at Arizona in Week 8.

"I know Arizona is not a very good team, but you know as well as I do, the Ravens always have that one inexplicable loss, and it's going to be against the Cardinals," Rank said.

It goes without saying that predicting the result of every game in July is not something to take seriously. It's hard enough to predict games from week to week in the NFL.

Moreover, Rank's contention that the Ravens always collapse after a strong start is hyperbole at its finest.

Yes, the Ravens lost three of their final four games last season and ended the 2021 season with a six-game losing streak. However, Lamar Jackson was out for almost every one of those games, and the 2021 team also was without several other starters due to injury.

With a healthy Jackson, Baltimore ended the 2020 season on a five-game winning streak, the 2019 season on a 12-game winning streak, and the 2018 season with six wins in seven games.

Pundit/Chiefs fan: 'Ravens Are Team That Scares Me the Most'

Not everyone has such a pessimistic forecast for the Ravens. For instance, Fox Sports' Nick Wright, an admitted Chiefs fan, said he views the Ravens as the biggest threat to knock off the defending Super Bowl champions.