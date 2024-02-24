Guide to the 2024 Combine: Schedule, How to Watch, And More

Ravens Storylines

Will the Ravens make headway on a deal for Justin Madubuike?

Baltimore would like to get a long-term deal done with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike before needing to use the franchise tag or free agency opens. Agents flock to Indianapolis to have such conversations, meaning it could be a productive time. General Manager Eric DeCosta was mum on his plans for Madubuike at the team's season review press conference, so he might not have too much to add.

How versatile are the top offensive linemen?

The Ravens could retool their offensive line this offseason, as both starting guards are pending free agents and the team has to decide whether to move on from their veteran tackles. In the short term, Baltimore could use a versatile plug-and-play offensive lineman who could start at guard immediately and potentially take over at tackle (if not play it right away).

Which skill position players pop off?