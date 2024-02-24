 Skip to main content
Guide to the 2024 Combine: Schedule, How to Watch, And More

Feb 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is upon us and it's a critical one for the Ravens, who are looking to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl. 

Here's what Ravens fans should know:

Media Schedule 

Tuesday: General Manager Eric DeCosta (10:30) and Head Coach John Harbaugh (11:15) press conferences 

Wednesday: Defensive line, linebackers 

Thursday: Defensive backs, tight ends 

Friday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs 

Saturday: Offensive line, kickers

Workout Schedule

Thursday, 3 p.m. ET: Defensive linemen, linebackers

Friday, 3 p.m. ET: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET: Offensive Linemen

How to Watch 

The entire NFL Scouting Combine will be broadcast live exclusively on NFL Network. 

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. 

The NFL Scouting Combine is also available to stream across devices on NFL+.

Ravens Storylines 

Will the Ravens make headway on a deal for Justin Madubuike? 

Baltimore would like to get a long-term deal done with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike before needing to use the franchise tag or free agency opens. Agents flock to Indianapolis to have such conversations, meaning it could be a productive time. General Manager Eric DeCosta was mum on his plans for Madubuike at the team's season review press conference, so he might not have too much to add. 

How versatile are the top offensive linemen? 

The Ravens could retool their offensive line this offseason, as both starting guards are pending free agents and the team has to decide whether to move on from their veteran tackles. In the short term, Baltimore could use a versatile plug-and-play offensive lineman who could start at guard immediately and potentially take over at tackle (if not play it right away). 

Which skill position players pop off? 

While trench work will be a high priority and the Ravens have defensive needs at outside linebacker, cornerback, defensive end, and potentially safety, they want to make sure they're giving Lamar Jackson and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken the offensive weapons needed. Wide receivers and running backs will be fun to watch to see who turns in an eye-popping performance that could intrigue the Ravens come draft day.

20 Players to Watch at Combine

Keep an eye on these 2024 prospects at Ravens positions of need.

Position Groups to Watch 

Linebackers 

The inside and outside linebackers are clumped into one group. While Baltimore could take an inside linebacker in the mid-to-late rounds, an edge rusher is a greater need with Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy both pending free agents. This is one group where some of the biggest athletic "freaks" stand out, and Penn State's Chop Robinson could fit the bill.

Wide receivers 

The Ravens have their trio seemingly set with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor. But DeCosta wants to keep the pipeline well stocked, and he's drafted a wide receiver in the first round in three of his four years as GM. A Day 2 or 3 pick might be more likely this year, and there's a litany of intriguing options that will try to separate themselves at the Combine. 

Offensive linemen 

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said there 10 to 11 offensive tackles in his top group, including a bunch of Day 1 starters. Which could be a fit for Baltimore? Jeremiah's latest mock draft has Georgia's Amarius Mims to the Ravens at No. 30 overall, but Mims is an athletic specimen who could boost his stock.

