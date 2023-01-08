Ravens Waive Nick Boyle and DeSean Jackson, Activate Four Players

The Ravens have waived veterans Nick Boyle and DeSean Jackson before their regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Boyle, 29, is one of the Ravens' longest tenured and most respected players. A fifth-round pick in 2015, he became a critical piece of the offense and one of the best blocking tight ends in the league.

A major knee injury suffered midway through the 2020 season changed Boyle's career. He returned last season but played very sparingly in five games. Boyle suited up for 12 games this year but has just once played more than 10 offensive snaps.

Jackson was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 19 and elevated to the 53-man roster on Dec. 6. He's caught nine passes for 153 yards this season. Jackson has missed every practice this week due to illness.

Without Jackson, the Ravens' wide receivers going into Sunday's game and the playoffs, if they don't return, are Demarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins, James Proche and Tylan Wallace.

Wallace and veteran cornerback Daryl Worley were activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster and can play in Cincinnati.