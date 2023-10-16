Next Challenge for Ravens: No Bye After London Trip

The Ravens opted not to have a bye following the London trip, with their bye instead coming later in the season during Week 13.

"We didn't really want to have a bye too early," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "They gave us the late bye and an early game in London. We like the later bye. We're playing the Lions which it turns out, arguably is the best team in the NFC. Playing great football. So that's where we're at."

The players had a long flight home following Sunday's 24-16 victory over the Titans and were given Monday off. However, they'll be back at the Under Armour Performance Center on Tuesday, and are ready to put the London trip behind them.

"We're going to get back to business as usual," Harbaugh said. "We're going to try to get back on schedule. I think coming this way is kind of a good thing. You're used to getting up. We'll be back at it tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon with our guys. They'll get a chance to sleep all day today (Monday) if they want, get a good night's rest tonight."

Harbaugh Discusses Red Zone Woes Against Titans

The Ravens have struggled in the red zone the past two weeks and were 1-for-6 against Tennessee. Harbaugh gave credit to the Titans, who have an excellent defensive front and made it difficult for the Ravens to run with success near the goal line. However, he also wants to see Baltimore do a better job of countering the defense.