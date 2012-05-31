No Frontrunner Yet At Left Guard

May 31, 2012 at 08:45 AM
Baltimore Ravens
BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens have a tight competition for the starting left guard job, which isn't expected to end any time soon.

Three players are vying for the spot and nobody appears to have set themselves apart yet.

"I think that's one of those where we are running a lot of guys through there," Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron said after practice Wednesday.

Rookies Kelechi Osemele and Gino Gradkowski and second-year linemen Jah Reid are all challenging for the starting job. Justin Boren is also standing out, showing he could add depth at the position.

All four players have taken reps with the first team during voluntary OTAs the last two weeks.

Osemele appeared to get the majority of the first-team reps during the practice open to the media last week, but he left Wednesday's practice early with a minor undisclosed injury and did not return to drills. Reid also wasn't at practice on Wednesday, which left Gradkowski and Boren splitting most of the first- team snaps.

Boren appears to have inserted himself in the competition after impressing coaches during workouts. He was signed as an undrafted free agent last season and spent the entire regular season on the practice squad.

The Ravens pulled him up to the active roster once they made the playoffs, but he was a gameday inactive for both postseason games. Now he's working to earn playing time and show he deserves a spot on the roster.

"Justin Boren has had an outstanding camp," Cameron said.

The race likely won't be decided until late in training camp, and while the new starter has big shoes to fill by replacing Pro Bowler Ben Grubbs, Cameron likes what he sees in those fighting for the job.

"Competition is going to bring out the best in every guy," Cameron said. "We'll find the right guy for that spot, and it's nice to have some options."

