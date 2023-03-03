Late for Work 3/3: Pundit Says Ravens Are 'Perfect Spot' for Yesterday's Combine Standout

Lamar Jackson Involved in Three Suggested Bold Offseason Moves by Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders writers suggested a bold move for each team this offseason, and Lamar Jackson was involved in three of them.

For the Ravens, the bold suggestion was to trade Jackson.

"The franchise tag appears imminent — but then what? The bold move would be to tag and trade Lamar to a team that would sign him to a rich new deal," Robert Weintraub wrote. "Would Chicago take Jackson for a package of picks and/or Justin Fields? Would Atlanta throw a bevy of assets at the Ravens in exchange? The Texans are lousy with draft capital as well as plain lousy — would they shift some of those extra picks Baltimore's way to revive a moribund franchise? Regardless of the destination, the Ravens' return likely won't ever be higher than now. The Ravens have a strong roster that still needs some pieces, and resetting the contract clock at quarterback might unlock a championship push if they draft the right (cheap) signal-caller.

"This is high-level risk, like going all-in at the World Series of Poker with the other guy showing trip aces. But folding (letting Lamar play in 2023 under the franchise tag and having the contract hang over the team for yet another season) may wind up costing the Ravens a giant pot in the end."

It's worth mentioning again that when General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked at the Combine about potentially trading Jackson, he said "that has not factored in one time with me." I suppose that's why suggesting the Ravens trade Jackson meets the "bold" criterion.

The bold suggestion for both the Falcons and Jets was to trade for Jackson.

"It would take two or three first-round picks, a passel of mid-round selections and perhaps sending [quarterback Desmond] Ridder back the other way, but it's the largest splash the Falcons could possibly make this offseason," Bryan Knowles wrote.

Cale Clinton wrote that the Jets should "do whatever it takes to land Jackson."

John Harbaugh Addresses How Jackson's Contract Situation Impacts Marcus Peters

Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke with CBS Sports' Josina Anderson at the Combine on Tuesday afternoon. Here are some of the highlights:

How a player on the franchise tag deals with the emotions of going year to year without long-term stability: "I think Lamar, specifically, deals with that stuff great because Lamar is a now kind of person. Year to year, month to month, week to week, day to day. Life is day to day. Life is minute by minute. So try to approach it like that — live in the moment. That's how we look at things. That's how Lamar looks at things. … Let's worry about today. Tomorrow will take care of itself."

How Jackson's contract situation impacts pending free agent Marcus Peters: "That's going to be a great question for the mathematicians in the building, because that's a big challenge, and I like to stay out of math equations as much as possible. But Marcus is my guy. I love Marcus Peters. He is a great competitor; he is a fiery dude; he's got a wonderful heart. As well as he played this year, he fought through that injury. He came back off a knee injury, and he's going to be that much better going forward. So putting Marcus next to Marlon [Humphrey] is something I'm really hopeful we get a chance to do."